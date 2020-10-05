Davante Adams Cryptically Deletes Tweet on Status vs. Falcons

Davante Adams won’t be taking the field for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and didn’t sound too happy about it when he broke the news earlier in the morning with a since-deleted tweet.

Posted earlier by @tae15adams but later deleted… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5TSNn23z5H — Belly Up Sports (@BellyUpSports) October 5, 2020

“Sorry fans and friends I won’t be on the field tonight,” Adams wrote in the morning tweet he quickly took down. “I’ve done everything I need to do and prove I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys.”

Adams had been listed as questionable for Week 4’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury, one that kept him sidelined since the third quarter of Week 2’s win over the Detroit Lions. The 27-year-old star wide receiver was, however, able to practice all week in a limited capacity and stood a chance of returning in prime time.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had told reporters Saturday the team would be giving him up until kickoff — which was pushed back to 7:50 p.m. CT to accommodate another schedule change — but it is possible the upcoming bye in Week 5 could have factored into the decision. The Packers have still not officially ruled out Adams.

“I will be making sure that I feel normal like I did before it happened before I step out there,” Adams told reporters Thursday after practice, “so we’re doing our thing to make sure that’s the case.”

