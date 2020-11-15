Packers Give Record-Breaking Extension to All-Pro

David Bakhtiari made his return to the football field Sunday as a considerably richer man.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $105.5 million contract extension with their All-Pro left tackle, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. He was due to become one of the Packers’ biggest free agents in the 2021 offseason and is now signed through the 2024 season.

The #Packers and LT David Bakhtiari agreed on a 4-year extension worth up to $105.5M in new money, source said. He is now the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. At its base, it’s $23M per year and could reach $23.5M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

Rapoport also revealed Bakhtiari is receiving a $30 million signing bonus — the largest ever given to an offensive lineman — and could earn at least another $30 million in roster bonuses over the next few years. He stands to make more than $60 million in guarantees before the end of the 2022 season.

Bakhtiari himself confirmed his extension with the Packers when he spoke with reporters following Sunday’s 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying the negotiations “went down to the wire” on Saturday night and got done just before midnight. Though he said there were times where he wasn’t sure if a deal would be reached over the past several months, he never lost interest in remaining in Green Bay.

“I think that happens,” Bakhtiari said in Sunday’s postgame. “This is now my second time doing it with them. I think it’s the normal negotiation, but the one thing I think we had in common was we did want to reach an agreement. I wanted to be here and they wanted me to be here, so I think that goal was strong enough to bridge the gaps.”

Bakhtiari was also back in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since breaking his ribs in Week 6’s loss in Tampa Bay. He was forced to sit out the past three games as the Packers exhibited caution with one of their top offensive weapons, snapping his streak at 50 consecutive starts dating back to the 2017 season.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Promote Ex-Broncos WR to Active Roster vs. Jaguars