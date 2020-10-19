Packers Update David Bakhtiari’s Status After Second-Half Injury

The injury bug just can’t seem to leave the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line alone.

After losing their starting right guard to a season-ending injury and playing without their starting right tackle for the first two games, the Packers saw another important piece of their offensive line — All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari — go down with a chest injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was initially ruled questionable to turn with veteran tackle Rick Wagner filling in as his replacement on the left side, but his status was updated to out partway into the fourth quarter.

As if things couldn’t get worse, All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari is down. Rick Wagner is warming up. Aaron Rodgers is going over to check on Bakhtiari. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 18, 2020

“Any time he’s not able to finish, there’s concern for sure,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said about Bakhtiari’s injury status in Sunday’s postgame. “From a teammate standpoint, from a best friend standpoint, I’ll definitely check on him. I checked on him, he seemed to be in good spirits, but I’m not sure the extent of his injury at this time.”

Bakhtiari was injured on the Packers’ first drive of the third quarter, getting knocked down while blocking for an Aaron Jones run and appearing to have NAME NAME’s knee land on his chest. Packers trainers briefly attended to him on the field before he walked off under his own power, wincing with a slight limp.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t provide specific details about his star offensive tackle’s injury during Sunday’s postgame, but he was able to offer a little bit of optimism when asked whether they believed Bakhtiari had sustained a serious injury.

“I don’t believe so, but I know he’s still getting evaluated,” LaFleur told reporters during his postgame Zoom call. “But we’re hopeful that he’ll be OK.”

Bakhtiari had missed just two snaps this season prior to Sunday’s game and played on every down during the 2019 season, bringing both a consistent presence and quality to his game that has earned him a reputation as one of the NFL’s top left tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari is the highest-graded offensive tackle (92.0) since the 2016 season.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Activate Deep-Threat WR From Injured Reserve