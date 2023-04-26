Packers’ David Bakhtiari Breaks Silence on Rodgers Trade

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has always been a character and that didn’t change on the day his team traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The franchise’s decision to move Rodgers to the New York Jets, which was finalized on Monday, April 24, has been received in a variety of ways in and around the organization and its fan base. For Bakhtiari, who blocked for Rodgers from the left tackle position for the last decade, it was a time for both reflection and comedy.

Bakhtiari and Rodgers are famously friends and as such, the former had a little fun with the latter via Instagram on Tuesday. Bakhtiari posted a heartfelt message to Rodgers underneath a scrolling photo collage set to the song “Photograph” by the Canadian rock group Nickelback, facetiously referring to them as the quarterback’s “favorite band.”

“Well, I hate goodbyes, and this one especially. The chapter is over on this one, but this friendship is a lifetime. You’ve been so instrumental in my life, and I just wanna say thank you and I love you brother,” Bakhtiari wrote. “So enough with the sobby stuff. Here’s a fun collage with some of the good times we’ve had over the years all bundled together and tied with your favorite band. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Packers Fans Upon Trade to Jets

Rodgers shared a message with the Packers organization and its fan base on Tuesday via an Instagram post of his own. The quarterback was complimentary all around, even despite some of the contentious back-and-forth comments he shared with general manager Brian Gutekunst over the last couple of months.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have,” Rodgers began. “To the fans, THANK YOU. You made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB.”

“This is not the end for us,” Rodgers continued. “I will see you again Green Bay. You’ll always have my heart.”

Chance Remains That David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers Could Team up Again in NFL

That Bakhtiari and Rodgers could play together again in the NFL is perhaps a long shot, but it is not out of the realm of possibility. However, it almost certainly won’t be as members of the Packers.

Rodgers spoke in favor of Green Bay bringing back Bakhtiari, as well as several other players, early in the offseason when it still seemed like the quarterback’s return to the franchise was the most likely outcome. Since then, wide receiver Allen Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal to join the Jets.

New York is in need of a left tackle, though Rodgers advised the Jets not to trade their No. 13 pick to the Packers in exchange for him so that the team could address that position in Thursday night’s first round. As it happens, New York agreed to swap first-round picks with Green Bay, moving down to No. 15 and sending the Packers the No. 13 overall selection.

The Jets should still be able to find their left tackle of the future at that spot and could also move up if opportunity warrants. That said, there is always a chance New York goes a different direction at the top of its draft. Even if the Jets do select a tackle with the 15th pick, there is no guarantee that he works out or that he isn’t injured at some point in the next two seasons.

Bakhtiari was a potential cut candidate in Green Bay heading into the offseason, with recent injury issues of his own on the resumé and two years left on a four-year, $92 million deal. However, instead of cutting or trading Bakhtiari, the Packers decided to restructure his contract to lower his salary cap hit this season, keeping him on the roster to help with the transition to Jordan Love as the new franchise quarterback. The left tackle will play his 11th NFL campaign in 2023 at the age of 32.

Rumors that the Packers might cut Bakhtiari in 2024, or that he may retire, continue to persist. In either scenario, it would be theoretically possible for Bakhtiari to join Rodgers and Lazard in New York two seasons from now for one last run before both the left tackle and the only starting quarterback he’s ever known ride off into the sunset.