Packers All-Pro Turns Heads Rehabbing Injury at Practice [WATCH]

David Bakhtiari sure doesn’t look like someone who had his left knee surgically repaired about five months ago.

The Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro left tackle turned heads at Wednesday’s voluntary OTA workout while running through his rehabilitation drills off to the side, showing off a sleeve-covered knee that looked both strong and nimble. Look no further than the tape itself (via several Packers insiders) to see Bakhtiari’s undeniable recovery progress.

First-team All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31. Here he is today. pic.twitter.com/mXzEvYPTuL — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 2, 2021

Bakhtiari, who signed a four-year extension on Nov. 14 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman, has not practiced for the Packers since tearing his ACL during a non-contact drill in practice ahead of Week 17’s game against the Chicago Bears. Two days later, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve and underwent reparative surgery shortly thereafter.

The injury not only created immediate problems for the Packers’ offensive line in the 2020 playoffs but also raised longer-term questions about whether he would be ready in time for Green Bay’s 2021 season opener in September. The recovery time following an ACL surgery typically takes at least nine months, and that’s assuming there are no setbacks.

Bakhtiari may not ultimately get a say in how quickly he returns to action for the Packers — as that decision falls to Green Bay’s training and medical staff — but he certainly seems intent on defying expectations with knee movement like that.

David Bakhtiari and Josiah Deguara working off to the side. pic.twitter.com/tlDpi2ZFPp — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 2, 2021

LaFleur Remains Cautiously Optimistic

The Packers have never doubted the possibility of Bakhtiari being back in playing shape in time for the start of next season. General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters his top offensive lineman was “way ahead of schedule” with his rehab when he left the facility in March, while Packers head coach Matt LaFleur echoes a similar sentiment after seeing Bakhtiari back in action on Wednesday.

“Anytime you have a veteran like that out there at practice, it just kind of lifts everybody up,” LaFleur said during his post-practice press conference. “He’s really working hard. He came back and he’s in excellent shape. We’re just gonna take it one day at a time. I think he’s a little ahead of schedule, but then again there’s a long way until the start of the season and we’ll see where he’s at when it comes to that time.”

Bakhtiati is coming off a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/ZTkm7W2zRw — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) June 2, 2021

What are Packers’ LT Replacement Options?

When Bakhtiari was injured in December, the Packers moved Billy Turner to left tackle and promoted veteran Rick Wagner to his spot on the right side, mostly getting by until the unit fell apart against Tampa Bay’s pass rush and allowed five sacks in the NFC Championship Game. If Bakhtiari is not ready to go come September, though, they will need a new plan to survive the beginning of 2021 with Wagner now gone.

Elgton Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowler, is probably the most talented replacement candidate at Green Bay’s disposal. He allowed only a single sack last season despite playing every offensive snap (1,037) for the Packers and was consistently excellent as a pass protector and run blocker regardless of whether he was at guard, tackle or center. If the Packers have concerns about the reliability of their less experienced tackles, Jenkins could be an ace in the hole.

The Packers could also look at either Yosh Nijman or Ben Braden, the latter of which took reps with the first-team group in Wednesday’s OTA workout while both Bakhtiari and Jenkins were absent. Both, however, are severely unproven heading into a critical training camp for both of their futures in Green Bay.