Packers’ David Bakhtiari Looking Spry in Latest Workouts [WATCH]

David Bakhtiari is looking pretty swift on his feet for a guy coming off an ACL injury. The Green Bay Packers‘ two-time All-Pro suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice late last December, forcing him to miss the postseason.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL shortly after inking a four-year extension that could be worth up to $105.5 million, and his recovery and eventual return are one of the bigger questions surrounding the team. Based on the latest images and the video shared on Instagram by Proactive Sports Performance in Los Angeles, Bak is moving quite nicely:

Bakhtiari: Recovery From ACL Tear Has Been ‘Humbling’

The torn ACL was the first significant injury of the reliable o-lineman’s career, and he says it challenged him quite a bit.

“Very humbling,” Bakhtiari said in June about his recovery process, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “The biggest thing that jumps out for me is don’t take things for granted. I really appreciate just walking. I appreciate being able to jog again. I appreciate being able to walk up and down stairs by myself. It was very humbling. It can get very dark for individuals who’ve experienced it. I am a very prideful individual and, for me, asking someone to help me to the bathroom, that weighed on me. But through these humbling experiences, you find a way. For me, it helped me understand to not take things for granted and really appreciate even the littlest of things.”

The stalwart left tackle played 758 snaps last season, allowing just one sack while getting called for four penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a 91.8 overall rating from PFF in 2020, with only Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers earning a higher grade.

Will Bakhtiari Be Ready By Week 1?

That’s the key question.

“I’m not going to put any timetable” on the recovery, he told SI in June. “For me, I’m going to stack my days, have that turn to weeks, weeks to months, months to years. I have no idea. This is my first time going through this, so I’m just going to attack every day, try to hit every benchmark I can. Once Doc can check me off, I can check myself and I can go out there and not only perform and protect myself but perform at the level that the Packers need me to, I think that’s where you’ll see me return, on that date.”

A few weeks later, on June 14, Bakhtiari said this on “The Pat McAfee Show” about his recovery and timetable to return: “I’m about at the halfway point,” he said. “It’s been really good. I’m really excited with the progress I’ve been making.”

"I'm about at the halfway point"@DavidBakhtiari chats about his ACL rehab & says he feels bad for all the shit he gave @BBulaga when he went through it twice #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Kob7rM1scv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 14, 2021

“He’s really working hard,” Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said about Bakhtiari in early June. “I think he came back and he’s in excellent shape. We’re just going to take it one day at a time, and I think he’s a little bit ahead of schedule. Then again, there’s a long way until the start of the season, and we’ll see where he’s at when it comes to that time.”

The progress is certainly evident in the video shared by Proactive Sports, which is a very encouraging sign for the Packers — but it’s far too early to tell when he’ll be ready. Considering his value to the organization, Green Bay will likely be cautious with him and not rush him back. We’ll know soon enough, but early returns are good.

