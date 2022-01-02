Packers Promote Veteran WR, Activate 6 From COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers are already giving their newest wide receiver an opportunity to show what he can bring to the table.

On New Year’s Day, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst elevated veteran wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad to the game-day roster as part of an extensive series of roster moves ahead of their Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings for Sunday Night Football.

The Packers also activated a number of their players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, including punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, inside linebackers Oren Burks and Ty Summers (reverts back to injured reserve) and tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis. They also restored defensive lineman RJ McIntosh to the practice squad from the practice squad’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Additionally, the Packers released linebacker Aaron Adeoye from the practice squad just three days after bringing him back for a second stint and signed kicker Elliott Fry to take his place on the 16-man roster. Fry’s signing gives the Packers a new — and likely temporary — emergency backup kicker behind Mason Crosby, a move that became necessary when JJ Molson entered COVID-19 protocol on December 31.

The Packers now have just two active-roster players — Amari Rodgers and Kingsley Keke — stuck on the COVID-19 reserve list after a long week of regularly adding to the list. In addition to Molson, they also still have cornerback Jayson Stanley and linebacker Ray Wilborn on the practice squad’s reserve list.

Moore Could Handle Return Duties vs. Vikings

Moore might be a pass-catcher with more than 1,200 receiving yards on his resume, but the Packers’ reasons for elevating him seem more rooted in their need for a new punt and kick returner in Week 17.

When the Vikings visit Lambeau Field on Sunday, Aaron Jones will be the Packers’ only available player who has returned either a kickoff or punt this season. Amari Rodgers has worn both hats over the past few weeks, but he would have needed to be cleared from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday to have a chance of playing. Meanwhile, their other three primary returners — Malik Taylor, Randall Cobb and Kylin Hill — all remain on the team’s injured reserve list with no clear outlook on their respective returns.

Fortunately, the 6-foot, 219-pound Moore has an adequate amount of experience in that realm. He averaged 8.5 yards on 22 punt returns and 16.3 yards on four kickoff returns over his final two seasons with Seattle in 2019 and 2020. He also demonstrated strong hands throughout most of his time as both a returner, muffing just two punts.

“(Moore) does have a history of returning punts and kickoffs,” Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton told reporters on December 30. “He did a fine job when he was in Carolina and most recently with Denver, so he does have a skill set, and when he’s ready to rock n’ roll, I’m sure he’ll get the green light.”