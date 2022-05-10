Packers Free-Agent Veteran Signs New Deal With Colts

If the Green Bay Packers decide later on that they want another veteran right tackle on their 2022 roster, they won’t be able to call Dennis Kelly.

Kelly, who started five games at right tackle for the Packers last season, signed a free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, May 10, and will now compete for a starting job with the AFC South squad for the 2022 season.

The Packers signed Kelly at the beginning of last year’s training camp while All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was still working back from a torn ACL, but he suffered a camp injury of his own and didn’t end up playing his first snaps until December. After coming off the bench against the Chicago Bears in Week 14, though, the Packers turned to Kelly as their starting right tackle for the final four games of the regular season and saw him give up just one sack and four pressures on 304 snaps.

Unfortunately, Kelly had a miserable showing in the Packers’ divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, allowing one sack, three hurries and five pressures on Aaron Rodgers as the Packers fell 13-10 and had their season ended.

The Packers’ free agents who remain unsigned are cornerback Kevin King, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, safety Henry Black and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers. Whitney Mercilus is also unsigned, but he announced his intentions to retire from the NFL after a 10-year career earlier in the 2022 offseason.

Who Will Be Packers’ Starting RT in 2022?

The Packers need a new plan at right tackle for the upcoming season, and not just because Kelly has landed with the Colts. The team also moved on from three-year starting right tackle Billy Turner for salary-cap reasons earlier this offseason and have since seen him sign with the Denver Broncos, leaving their 2022 roster with two fewer veterans to consider for the position next season.

Still, there is plenty of reason to think they could solve their issue at right tackle without looking for outside help. Yosh Nijman — who started eight games at left tackle in 2021 — is a prime candidate to compete for the starting job on the right side. Nijman gave up just three sacks over 589 snaps at left tackle in 2021 — two of which came in the same Week 5 game against Cincinnati — and held his own against some elite pass rushers, including Nick Bosa in Week 3 when he was forced to step in for Elgton Jenkins.

Speaking of Jenkins, he is also a candidate for the right tackle job in 2022. While he was initially a guard for the Packers as a rookie, he proved in his second and third seasons that he is just as capable of playing at center or either of the two tackle spots. The one hangup with Jenkins is that he suffered a torn ACL late in November last year and might not be fully recovered by the time the 2022 season opens.

The Packers also drafted two more tackles — third-rounder Sean Rhyan and seventh-round Rasheed Walker — last month and will surely be looking for them to compete along with undrafted rookies Jahmir Johnson and Caleb Jones.