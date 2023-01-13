Packers Named Top Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers aren’t sure who their starting quarterback will be in 2023, but if general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to look eternally for a new starter, there’s a three-time Pro Bowler who the team is considered a top landing spot for.
Following the team’s disappointing 20-16 defeat in Week 18, speculation began almost immediately about Aaron Rodgers’ future. The future Hall of Famer even opened up about his future after the game, stating that he’s unsure whether or not he’ll be back in Green Bay next season.
With Rodgers’ future up in the air, Brad Gagnon with Bleacher Report listed the Packers as a top potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Regardless of whether that’s in a trade or via free agency, Gagnon believes that Green Bay could make sense if Rodgers leaves this offseason.
“[The Packers] might not be prepared for a rebuild, and they lack the draft capital to add an immediate-impact rookie signal caller in April,” Gagnon said. “That could instead put Garoppolo, Brady and Carr on the radar. And Carr might be the cheapest of the three options for a team with extremely limited cap space (minus-$14.9 million).”
Although Packers fans previously called for a reunion with star receiver Davante Adams, Gagnon thinks that they’re more likely to land the Raiders quarterback instead.