Packers Named Top Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

Green Bay’s Uncertain Future at Quarterback

The Packers are no stranger to offseason uncertainty at the quarterback position, but now the franchise is having to deal with unique situations for two of their players heading into 2023.

Rodgers is 39 years old and will make a decision on retirement in the coming weeks. However, there is also speculation that the Packers could trade the back-to-back MVP, with one analyst even claiming that Rodgers knows he will be traded this offseason.

However, regardless of whether Rodgers stays, retires, or is traded, there are massive cap implications at stake for the Packers. If Rodgers isn’t on the roster in 2023, the most team-friendly dead cap hit for the Packers would hover around $40 million, dealing the team a significant blow in what would instantly become a rebuilding/retooling year.

At the same time, the Packers will be juggling another situation with former first-round pick Jordan Love. The 24-year-old has been waiting patiently behind Rodgers since being drafted in 2020, but is reportedly considering a trade request if he’s not the starting quarterback next season.

Regardless of what happens, it’s feeling increasingly likely that the Packers won’t be bringing back both Rodgers and Love in 2023.

Derek Carr’s Days Are Over With the Raiders

At 31 years old, Carr has spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders since going in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, given how things unfolded in 2022, Carr and the Raiders are both ready to move on.

The Raiders benched Carr for Jarrett Stidham for the final weeks of the 2022 season, allowing the veteran QB to stay at home to avoid distracting the team. The move signaled the end of Carr’s tenure in Las Vegas, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport tweeting that the Raiders would begin evaluating the trade market for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Shortly after the report, Carr took to Instagram saying farewell to the Raiders fans and the organization.

“Raiders Nation is breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr posted. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.”

Although he had his share of struggles in 2022, there is bound to be a market for the veteran quarterback, whether that’s by trade or free agency this offseason.