Packers Picked as ‘Best Fit’ for Former All-Pro Cornerback

Could the Green Bay Packers solve two offseason needs with the free-agent signing of one former All-Pro defender?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently spoke with personnel around the NFL and identified an “ideal landing spot” for each of the NFL’s top 50 free agents for the 2021 offseason, making cases for teams he expects could be active during next month’s free agency period. Given Green Bay’s tight cap situation, there was only one outside free agent Fowler picked for the Packers — fifth-year cornerback Desmond King II.

King was a 2017 fifth-round pick for the Los Angeles Chargers who quickly became a dynamic weapon in multiple phases, earning All-Pro honors in 2018 as both a defensive back and a punt returner. While L.A. traded him to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick at the 2020 deadline, the 26-year-old continued to produce at a high level for the playoff-contending Titans and remains a top option on the cornerback market.

Here’s why Fowler argued Green Bay would make the “best fit” for King:

The Bucs targeted Packers slot corner Chandon Sullivan in the NFC title game, and Green Bay’s struggles on the back end have forced elite cover man Jaire Alexander into zone coverage too often. King is one of the game’s best slots and would instantly improve this unit, though Green Bay’s pesky $28.1 million cap deficit is a hurdle. Wouldn’t surprise to see Tennessee, which traded for King midseason, attempt to lock King up before free agency.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Would Packers Swing Big for King?

The Packers’ future at cornerback remains uncertain heading into 2021 free agency. Kevin King is set to become an unrestricted free agent and will almost certainly have to find his second contract elsewhere. A decision will also need to be made on slot corner Chandon Sullivan, who will be easier to retain as a soon-to-be restricted free agent but also took a step backward in 2020 after showing promise a year earlier.

If the Packers feel an immediate upgrade in the slot would help improve their defense — which is now under the direction of Joe Barry — it would be hard to deny the appeal of someone as young and talented as King.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound King is only 26 and has also created more than his fair share of impact plays throughout his career with at least one defensive touchdown in each of his first four seasons. Not only would he help keep the Packers from getting preyed on in the slot, but he would also offer them one of their most dangerous return weapons in recent memory, touting career averages of 8.9 yards per punt return and 21.9 yards per kickoff return.

The trouble with King is twofold. As Fowler mentioned, the Titans might attempt to lock up King with a new contract before he even hits free agency. He made an instant impact after getting traded in last season, returning a fumble for a touchdown in his first game, and proved more than capable of being their solution in the slot.

There is also the matter of the Packers needing to clear just shy of $30 million in 2021 cap space before the new league year begins on March 17. The job will get done, but how much money will be leftover for free-agent signings? According to Spotrac, King is projected to earn as much as $6.8 million per year on his next deal and might not fit into Green Bay’s budget depending on what other moves they make.

Packers’ Best Shot at CB in 2021 NFL Draft?

The Packers could sign a cornerback off the free-agent market, but they might be more inclined to invest in one in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft given their recent success with first-rounder defenders. That’s how the Packers landed their current lockdown corner, trading up to take Alexander at No. 18 overall in 2018. They also hit on both of their 2019 first-rounders with edge rusher Rashan Gary (No. 12 overall) and safety Darnell Savage Jr. (No. 21) proving to be impact players/starters.

At the same time, the Packers have struggled to consistently draft good cornerbacks. While Alexander is an undeniable star, they also dumped second-round picks into Kevin King (No. 33 overall in 2017) and Josh Jackson (No. 45 in 2018), neither of whom has panned out as a reliable defensive option. There was also 2015 second-rounder Quinten Rollins, who started 15 of 33 games of his first three years before getting cut.

If Brian Gutekunst finds a prospect he likes, though, don’t expect past misses to deter him from going up and getting him. He has traded up in the first round of each of his first three drafts as the Packers’ general manager and has 10 picks — three compensatory — to use as ammunition in April if he wants to make it four in a row.

READ NEXT: Packers RB Jamaal Williams Make Key Change for Free Agency