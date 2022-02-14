AFC Contender Named Landing Spot For Packers All-Pro Defender

The Green Bay Packers have several tough player personnel decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with an All-Pro defender on his way to free agency.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell joined the Packers in 2021 on a one-year, $2 million deal and proceeded to have the best season of his six-year NFL career. Now, Green Bay is cash-strapped and in need of cutting between $48.5 million and $51 million before the beginning of next season based on salary cap projections by Spotrac and Over The Cap, respectively. Financial realities and Campbell’s All-Pro season combine to make his return to Green Bay a dubious prospect, which has led to speculation about where the LB might wind up playing in 2022.

Alex Ballentine, of Bleacher Report, released projected destinations for top NFL free agents at several positions as part of a B/R Gridiron graphic sent out via Instagram on Saturday, February 12.

As part of the prediction, Ballentine listed the New England Patriots as the most likely landing spot for Campbell next season.

Campbell’s Salary Projection Makes Him Viable Target For Several NFL Teams

Spotrac projects Campbell’s market value at $6.2 million, which totals a contract value of $18.6 million across the next three seasons.

That total puts the All-Pro linebacker within reach of several teams around the league. Approximately half of all NFL franchises have at least $20 million in cap space at their disposal for next year, and that is before any financial maneuvering is undertaken to create more.

The Patriots are below the league average in cap room at $7.3 million for 2022 after spending a boatload on free agents last offseason. However, New England remains in play for Campbell because of his affordable market value number.

Campbell’s number is so favorable, though, that it might also allow the Packers to compete to re-sign the linebacker despite being saddled with the second-highest NFL payroll in 2021.

Packers Will Push Spending in Effort to Keep QB Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay will be forced to say goodbye to some top talents next season no matter what moves are made, but the front office has said it has every intention of remaining aggressive and competitive this year and in years ahead. Their primary motivation is an effort to hold onto quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has the power to force the team to trade him this offseason if he is unhappy with its roster construction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Super Bowl Sunday took to Twitter with a report on the Packers’ plans.

Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

“Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources,” Schefter said. “[New Orleans] Saints used this approach for [QB] Drew Brees and Green Bay is willing to deploy that model to further entice Rodgers.”

Presumably, Rodgers would be most interested in returning if the team displayed a focus on offensive spending. Wide receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all entering free agency in March, as is tight end Robert Tonyan. The four pass catchers have a combined market value of $53 million next season, per Spotrac.

The Packers can save significant money by moving on from pass rusher Za’Darius Smith one year early. Green Bay has the option to exercise a post-third year out on the OLB’s four-year contract. Smith spent most of last season out with a back injury but amassed 26 sacks during the two years prior, earning Pro-Bowl selections both times.

Smith has a projected value of $16.7 million, but the team will incur a $27.6 million cap hit if he plays in Green Bay next year. Based on his dead cap number, the Packers can save more than $15 million by cutting ties with Smith. It’s a move the player himself seems to believe is likely based on a nostalgic social media post he made thanking Packers’ fans following the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Should Green Bay decide to part with Smith, the team may have more incentive to reach an agreement with Campbell and keep some sense of continuity in the linebackers room. But all that will depend on how heavily the Packers favor the offensive side of the ball in their efforts to bring back Rodgers on a long-term contract extension and avoid the end or an era in Green Bay.