NFC Rival in Prime Position to Poach Packers Star LB

The Green Bay Packers have a long list of priorities in the offseason and if they aren’t careful, a top contributor on the defense could slip through their fingers.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is a new addition in Green Bay this season, where he has had himself a career year. He finished the season with a team-leading 146 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss. He also registered 2 sacks along with 6 quarterback hits, per Pro Football Reference. Beyond that, Campbell intercepted 2 passes and defended 5 more. He also forced 2 fumbles and recovered another.

More than just his statistical production, the linebacker was again highly durable, as he has been for the entirety of his six-year NFL tenure. Campbell appeared in 16 of 17 possible regular season games for the Packers in 2021, starting all of them.

His performance will make him a sought after commodity in the free agent market this offseason. And while Campbell may be interested in returning to Green Bay, particularly if the Packers make a deep playoff run and/or win the Super Bowl, the team may not be able to make him a high enough financial priority to get a deal done. If that proves the case, there will be plenty of franchises lining up as suitors for the linebacker’s services.

NFC Rival LA Rams Top List of Suitors For LB Campbell

Of all the teams that will be interested in Campbell should the Packers fail to retain him, the Los Angeles Rams are at the very top of the list.

Brent Sobleski, of Bleacher Report, laid out the situation in an article published online Thursday, January 6.

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t had a quality linebacker since Cory Littleton left in free agency to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. It’s a shame, really, since the team has superstars in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey along the defensive front and in the secondary. A connective piece between the two levels would make a standout unit even better. De’Vondre Campbell hasn’t found a long-term home in recent years. He’s been wonderful for the Green Bay Packers this season, though. His 146 total tackles rank sixth overall and lead the team. Unfortunately, his retention may be put on the back burner since the Packers also have to consider the futures of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Robert Tonyan. If Campbell shakes loose, the Rams could swoop in and acquire a field general to lead the middle of their defense.

Rodgers, Adams Likely to Claim Packers Offseason Focus

To Sobleski’s point, Adams is in need of a new deal. The Pro-Bowl pass catcher was already looking for the NFL’s richest wide receiver contract. After breaking the Packers’ single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards last week against the Detroit Lions, his case is even stronger.

The money Green Bay spends on Adams can ultimately be viewed as an investment in keeping Rodgers, as well. While the reigning MVP remains under contract for the 2022 season, his cap hit is so unreasonably high that the Packers will likely have to renegotiate a long-term deal in order to straighten out their immediate financial future. Of course, Rodgers can refuse, which would essentially force the team’s hand into looking for a trade partner.

The latter option would be a significant blow to Green Bay’s prospects over the next few years, even despite the massive trade haul they would receive in return from the likes of the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers or whatever other team emerged out of the woodwork for a shot at arguably the game’s best signal caller.

Green Bay, then, is more likely to try and keep Rodgers around. If he’s amenable to it, the starting point will probably be the most lucrative annual quarterback agreement in all of the NFL, an honor currently owned by Kansas City Chiefs‘ QB Patrick Mahomes at $45 million per season.

A total for Rodgers at, above or near that annual pay range, coupled with top league dollars for Adams, would put the Packers in a tough place when it comes to making a deal lucrative enough to retain Campbell. The unfortunate reality is that absent some fancy financial maneuvering, maintaining the team’s offense may well cost Green Bay something on the defensive side, and the price they’ll pay will most likely be Campbell.