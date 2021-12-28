Packers Work Out Top CFL Returner, Visit With Ex-Bears RB

The Green Bay Packers are exploring a few new options for punt and kickoff returns after losing both of their return specialists over the past week.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for December 27, the Packers hosted former CFL standout DeVonte Dedmon for a workout on Monday in addition to visiting with 2019 seventh-round running back Kerrith Whyte Jr., who previously spent about nine days as a member of Green Bay’s practice squad.

Dedmon finished his second CFL season in 2021 as the league’s top return specialist, averaging 25 yards on 49 kickoff returns and 15.4 yards on 48 punt returns over 11 games for the Ottawa Redblacks. He also returned one kickoff and two punts for touchdowns, including a 100-yard kickoff return in November that helped earn him his first career honors as a CFL All-Star.

DeVonte Dedmon turns on the jets and returns the punt 63 yards to get Ottawa on the board! pic.twitter.com/GySTOmd4iq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 23, 2021

Whyte also offers the Packers a potential asset on kickoff returns. While the former Chicago Bears running back didn’t see any action in his previous stint with the Packers, he gained a total of 264 yards on 14 kickoff returns over six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and touted a career average of 26.1 yards on 81 returns during his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic.

The Packers are currently missing all four of their top returners after placing Malik Taylor on injured reserve on Christmas Eve and adding rookie Amari Rodgers to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Monday. They had also previously lost rookie kickoff returner Kylin Hill to a season-ending ACL tear and veteran Randall Cobb to a core-muscle surgery, which gives him a slim chance of returning this season.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!