Packers Urged to Offer Trade For $62M WR After Breakout Game

Make it or break it time has officially arrived for the Green Bay Packers.

The franchise has less than 24 hours to act before the NFL reaches its trade deadline, set for Tuesday, November 1, at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. After a loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, the Packers own a record of 3-5 and sit 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division.

Green Bay can improve without doing a deal. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb can get healthy. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson can continue to develop as their rookie seasons continue. The offensive line can play closer to the standard it has set over recent years, and the defense can tighten up against the run. But even if all of that happens, the Packers will still face an uphill climb to a berth in the NFC Playoffs.

The most effective way to improve the team is to deal for a wide receiver who adds elements of speed and dynamic playmaking to the offense, such as D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers Playing Hard to Get With Potential Moore Trade

There are a handful of such players available on the trade market if the Packers are willing to spend the draft capital. Moore appeared likely to be one of them after the Panthers shipped off receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Since then, however, Carolina bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and nearly defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday. Had the Panthers won both games, they would have been 3-5 and leading the NFC South Division based on tiebreak scenarios. As it stands, they are 2-6 and in last place.

But after showing signs of life, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 23 that Carolina did not intend to trade Moore. The report could be true position, but it could also be tactics to drive up the receiver’s price. If it’s the latter, Moore’s best game of the season came at the perfect time — grabbing six catches for 152 yards and the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report on Sunday suggested Green Bay “should inquire” about Moore once again, kicking the tires on a potential trade one last time.

Moore has caught 33 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He has also eclipsed more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of the previous three years, per Pro Football Reference.

Cheaper WR Options Available For Packers as Trade Deadline Looms

Green Bay’s inclination has been to trade for a receiver on a rookie contract to ensure that the player is affordable and the team can retain his rights for multiple years, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Both Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos would fit that bill. However, both are less proven than Moore and are liable to come at a cost of similar draft capital.

Prior to the season, Moore signed a three-year extension with the Panthers worth nearly $62 million in total, which kicks in at the start of next year. The Packers currently have only $6.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, while Moore’s 2022 cap hit is $6.1 million.

As for his trade price, Moore isn’t likely to come cheap. His former teammate Anderson went for a sixth-round and a seventh-round selection, while McCaffrey brought back a second-round pick, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks.

Considering his track record of success — recent and long-term — as well as the need for explosive receivers around the league and the Panthers’ decision to leak the news that they are unwilling to trade Moore (whether that is real news or simply tactics), the Packers would be unlikely to secure the wide receiver for less than two early- or mid-round draft picks.