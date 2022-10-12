Packers Fans React to Trade Rumors for First-Round Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers continue to be linked to wide receivers around the NFL in trade rumors, and while those rumors haven’t turned into anything real over the last few years, fans are getting their hopes up for a new playmaker after Week 5.

Following the Carolina Panthers firing their head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season, trade rumors have piled on the NFC South franchise. Jonathan Jones with CBS Sports noted that teams are already “sniffing around” and making calls to the Panthers to offer trades for some of their star players as they consider a full rebuild.

One of those Panthers stars teams will likely be calling about is wide receiver D.J. Moore. Cody Benjamin with CBS Sports named the Packers as a logical suitor for the 25-year-old weapon, and fans quickly took to Twitter to voice their support for a potential trade.

Alright I've officially decided to be a big dumb idiot, and believe DJ Moore will be a Packer. https://t.co/AU1AUHQPPt — Willy Wankah™ (@Ferd_Turgeson) October 11, 2022

“Alright I’ve officially decided to be a big dumb idiot, and believe DJ Moore will be a Packer,” one fan tweeted, making fun of the fact that Packers fans consistently get their hopes up for big trades that haven’t happened.

The #Panthers are reportedly not interested in a Christian McCaffrey or D.J. Moore trade despite teams showing interest. If I'm the #Packers, DJ Moore is the PERFECT fit for this offense right now that wants to throw all these RPOs and get the ball to guys for YAC opps. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 12, 2022

“If I’m the #Packers, DJ Moore is the PERFECT fit for this offense right now that wants to throw all these RPOs and get the ball to guys for YAC opps,” Peter Bukowski with The Leap tweeted.

If the Packers don't pick up the phone and ask about DJ Moore then we riot — Thomas Valentine (@tvalentinesport) October 12, 2022

“If the Packers don’t pick up the phone and ask about DJ Moore then we riot,” another fan tweeted.

Do the Packers Make Sense for D.J. Moore?

Given all the turmoil in Carolina, Moore could become a star player for another team with a star quarterback. While Green Bay could be an appealing option for the 25-year-old, it might not be the easiest trade for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to make.

Moore has had a terrific start to his NFL career. After being taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Panthers, Moore caught 301 passes for 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns over his first four seasons.

The Panthers rewarded Moore for his impressive production despite the team’s disappointing quarterback play with a three-year, $61.9 million extension this past offseason. While that’s a nice payday for the young receiver, it could make it harder for the Panthers to trade him if they decide to move on.

According to Spotrac, Moore has a cap hit of only $6.1 million this season. However, if the Panthers traded him, they would take on an extreme dead cap of $41.8 million. Moore’s cap hit skyrockets in 2023 once his extension takes place, with the receiver counting for more than $25 million against the cap.

For a team like the Packers, which has historically been strategic with the expensive external players they’ve brought in, that makes a possible trade for Moore pretty unrealistic. However, if the team is truly desperate for another weapon, and the Panthers have interest in moving on, the two sides could find a way.

What About Odell Beckham Jr.?

Moore may be an interesting trade target for the Packers, but free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a top target.

Considering the Packers wouldn’t have to trade assets for Beckham, and wouldn’t need to sign him to a massive contract with him still recovering from a torn ACL, media outlets have continued to list Green Bay as a top fit for the superstar receiver.

Other teams will still try to pursue Beckham once he’s fully healthy, including his former team in the Los Angeles Rams, but Packers fans are getting their hopes up again for the team to land such an exciting weapon.