Packers Sign Young TE to Fill Final Spot on Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers have brought in another versatile offensive weapon to round out their 16-player practice squad.

The Packers announced Monday the signing of tight end Dominique Dafney, who had taken a visit to Green Bay during their Week 5 bye and was rumored to be joining the team several days before they made it official. The rookie had spent time with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp and comes with versatility beyond the typical tight end.

Dafney played his final college season at Indiana State, the same school where current Packers starter Robert Tonyan made a name for himself before reaching the NFL. His abilities paired with his size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) made him a unique weapon for the Sycamores’ offense, catching 15 passes for 196 yards as a wide receiver and running for another 439 yards on the ground as an H-back. He also collected seven total touchdowns.

The Packers had originally hosted Dafney for a workout on Sept. 26 and brought him back in for a visit — likely related to COVID-19 testing — during their bye week after losing rookie tight end Josiah Deguara to a season-ending ACL injury in Week 4.

The Packers still have two spaces available on their 53-man active roster and could potentially fill one or both of them with Kamal Martin or Equanimeous St. Brown, who were each designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. Both practiced on Monday, but neither will take up a roster space until they are officially activated in the next 21 days.

Another spot will also free up when Deguara is eventually placed on injured reserve, leaving the Packers with a handful of decisions to make before Week 6’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

