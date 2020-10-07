Packers Host Ex-Colts TE After Josiah Deguara Injury

The Green Bay Packers hosted a rookie tight end for a visit Tuesday afternoon just one day after reports emerged that 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per Wednesday’s official NFL tryouts/visits list.

The visitor, Dominique Dafney, is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end who spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year as an undrafted free agent. He also played his final collegiate season at Indiana State — the same Alma Mater as current Packers tight end Robert Tonyan — and racked up 635 all-purpose yards as well as a team-high seven touchdowns.

The Packers have two spaces available on their active roster with a third expected to become available once Deguara is placed on injured reserve. They also have two spots open on their practice squad after releasing wide receiver Caleb Scott on Tuesday.

Dafney Played WR/FB at Indiana State

Dafney might be classified as a tight end now, but his background fits the type of player that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur likes in his offensive system. He was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection as a wide receiver and fullback for the Sycamores with more rushing yards (439) than receiving yards (196) in 2019.

Another thing about Dafney: He went out with a bang. During his final collegiate performance, he broke loss for 244 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Missouri State that went down as the fourth-best individual rushing performance in program history at Indiana State.

He also spent two prior seasons in the Big Ten at Iowa, having transferred up after one season at the JUCO level. Most of that time was spent as a special teams contributor.

