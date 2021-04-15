Ex-Teammate Lays Out What Packers Must Do to ‘Help Aaron’

Donald Driver spent all 14 of his seasons with the Green Bay Packers, playing with both legendary quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, so naturally, he still has a few opinions about what’s best for the franchise.

The former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was asked his thoughts about how the Packers should approach the upcoming draft, and he had several.

Green Bay’s all-time receiving leader (10,137 yards), Driver played with Rodgers from 2005-12, and he has some strong opinions about what the team has to do in order to get the future Hall of Fame quarterback another Super Bowl ring.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Driver: ‘You Have to Take the Pressure Off Davante’

The legendary Packers receiver began by stating the obvious. “I think we all know what the No. 1 position was we all talked about last year. They needed a receiver. Marquez (Valdes-Scantling) stepped up last year. (Allen) Lazard stepped up. Those guys stepped up and played, but you have to take the pressure off Davante (Adams),” Driver told The Sporting News on Wednesday.

Noting that the Packers aren’t known for making big moves in free agency, Driver thinks that now would be a good time to change that. “Maybe they need to do that as well. Reach out to free-agent guys and bring them in and help Aaron get to where he wants to get to. That’s everybody — get back to the Super Bowl.”

Driver also appeared on NFL NOW Live Wednesday, and he doubled down on his comments, also listing his dream addition for the Pack in the first round.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Driver Wants Recent Heisman Winner in Green Bay

The former wideout told NFL NOW Live he thinks Adams, who is coming off his first All-Pro season, could be even better with another playmaker at wideout, and he thinks the draft would be another ideal way to get the Packers back to the Super Bowl. “Davante, it’s hard for him every single week, week in and week out he has to feel like he has to make the play to keep the drive alive. And so I think they do need to find somebody in that slot position that’s not afraid to go across the middle to make the plays to keep the chains moving,” Driver said.

Who would he like his former team to select in the upcoming draft?

“I’m gonna have to go with Dee (DeVonta) Smith. He’s proven week in and week out — He’s that small slot guy that can go out, if he’s outside wide or inside the slot position, he can keep the chains moving, so if they’re gonna grab anybody, I don’t think he’ll be on the board by that time, he should be gone before the Packers pick, but who knows? If he’s there, then I think the Packers should take him.”

Driver is correct — the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will most assuredly be gone when Green Bay picks 29th overall, but the thought of a Davante – DeVonta pairing for Rodgers — pipe dream or not — is an incredible one.

You can watch part of Driver’s NFL NOW Live interview below:

The @packers are selecting… 👀@Donald_Driver80 stopped by to share which WR would look good in GB 👇 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WPCtxVdNJZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 14, 2021

READ NEXT: Packers Meet With Potential First-Rounder for Second Time: Report