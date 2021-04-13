Packers Urged to Add WR With Unique Connection to Team

Could the Green Bay Packers be getting a double dose of the St. Brown brothers? Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is entering his third season with the team while his younger brother, who played the same position at USC for the past three years, is expected to be a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown broke out as a slot receiver as a sophomore with the Trojans in 2019, when he played in 13 games, catching 77 passes for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. He played in six games of a shortened Pac-12 season last year, finishing with 41 receptions for 478 yards and seven scores, and the majority of analysts seem to think his ceiling is far higher than his older brother’s. As it happens, the Packers have been in the market for a quality slot receiver for some time now.

Would Packers Be Interested in Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Dan Wussow of USA Today’s Packers Wire thinks the younger St. Brown should definitely be on Green Bay’s radar, calling him a “potential early-round draft target who could address Green Bay’s long-standing need for a natural slot receiver … The fit certainly makes sense from a positional need standpoint and the value could be right if he falls further than expected.”

St. Brown is currently projected to be taken in the third round by most draft analysts and experts, but if he falls any further than that, teams will likely pounce. He earned an overall grade of 71.8 from Pro Football Focus in 2020, a grade of 73.9 in 2019 and a mark of 75.0 as a freshman.

His catch radius is indicative of what to expect from him: In 2020, he caught 21 of 24 passes in the 1-9 yard range, netting three touchdowns and a passer rating of 131.1 when targeted from that distance. On passes 10-19 yards, he caught 8 of14 for a touchdown and a passer rating of 82.1 when thrown to, and on long balls of 20 yards or more, he snagged four of 10 thrown his way for a touchdown and a rating of 87.5 when targeted. He had three drops, with an 8.9 percent drop rate. Still, he has a great deal of potential, and could be a great fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“It’s not hard to envision general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur liking the USC wide receiver’s skill set,” Wussow wrote.

What Are Draft Analysts Saying About the Younger St. Brown?

While his speed isn’t doing him any favors — he ran an unimpressive 4.51 40-yard dash at his Pro Day this spring — St. Brown has some very attractive qualities.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say about the young receiver:

Has been both an inside and outside receiver over the last two seasons, but might lack the speed and strength to make a living outside at the pro level. Despite average foot quickness, St. Brown will vary his press release and displays polish as a route-runner from the slot. He’s unlikely to gain consistent vertical separation but has above-average tracking talent and body control to improve his chances for success. His focus drops underneath are a concern and his run blocking can be woeful at times. There is nothing dazzling about his athletic profile or overall game, but he’s a solid football player with a chance to become a starting slot in the future.

The folks at Packers Wire suggesting Green Bay should take a swing if St. Brown is still there in the third round or beyond have a point — but Aaron Rodgers probably wouldn’t mind too much if the team decided to grab a receiver in the first or second rounds, either.

