Packers Activate Deep-Threat Receiver From Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers will be returning not one, but two of their injured wide receivers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Packers activated third-year wideout Equanimeous St. Brown off injured reserve Saturday afternoon following his return to practice at the beginning of the week. He was inactive for the Packers’ season opener and surfaced on Week 2’s injury report with a knee injury, landing on IR a day before their home game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 19.

Under new IR rules, St. Brown was required to sit out three games — not three weeks — before becoming eligible to rejoin the active roster, but him getting activated at the earliest possible opportunity is an encouraging sign for his overall health. It also could hint at how involved the Packers might get him against the Bucs on Sunday, especially with Allen Lazard still out.

Packers WRs coach Jason Vrable on Equanimeous St. Brown: “I felt really, really good about him going into the season. It was unfortunate for him the knee kind of had its issues, but I'm excited about EQ. Obviously, if he gets back, he's gonna have a role for us.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 15, 2020

St. Brown hasn’t played a regular-season game since the end of his 2018 rookie season, a year in which he caught 21 passes for 328 yards on 36 targets. The expectations were high for his second year as a possible deep-threat option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but a preseason injury landed him on IR and ended his season before it even began.

The Packers will also have top wideout Davante Adams back in the lineup after he missed the past two and a half games with a hamstring injury. He was forced to come out of the game in the third quarter of Week 2’s win after catching 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings in the first week of the season.

