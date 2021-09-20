Packers Elevate Practice-Squad WR, Setting Up Brotherly Battle

The Green Bay Packers will be getting a little receiving help from their practice squad for Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions and setting up a battle of brothers in the process.

Ahead of Monday’s kickoff, the Packers announced they had elevated fourth-year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to their game-day roster against the Lions, giving him his first opportunity on the active roster of the 2021 season. It will also be the first NFL game in which St. Brown and his brother — Lions rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown — will be facing off against each other.

St. Brown failed to make the Packers’ initial 53-man roster coming into his fourth season with the team, but they did retain the 2018 sixth-round pick for their practice squad. He caught 30 passes for 482 yards and touchdown in his first three seasons, gaining the majority of that production (21 receptions, 328 yards) during his rookie year.

Meanwhile, the younger St. Brown had a fine-but-quiet first week for the Lions with two receptions for 23 yards on four targets; although, he was one of eight total Lions to haul in at least two passes from quarterback Jared Goff in Week 1. If the Lions put less of an emphasis on passing to their running backs against the Packers, it could lead to a more featured role for St. Brown alongside top receiving target T.J. Hockenson.

The Packers and Lions are slated to kick off at Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m. ET with the game scheduled to air on ESPN (or ESPN2 for those interested in Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s MegaCast).

