Ex-Packers Lineman Re-Signs After Stint With Patriots

Ben Braden is back in the Midwest.

The former Michigan offensive guard was re-signed to the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad Wednesday after he spent two months with their reserves during the 2019 season. Braden also spent some of 2019 with the New York Jets and was most recently a member of the New England Patriots during summer roster competition.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Braden has been in Green Bay since last week going through COVID-19 testing procedures. He was one of several players who was brought in for a midweek workout in Week 6, a group that also included linebacker Alvin Jones Jr. — brother of star running back Aaron Jones.

There's been some speculation about what Braden means for Bakhtiari. There is no link whatsoever. He's been here for a week doing the COVID testing. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) October 21, 2020

A potential problem could be brewing for the Packers’ offensive line against the Houston Texans this week with All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari missing Wednesday’s first practice with an injury. The Packers have not given a clear update on his status since he bowed out of Week 6’s loss in the fourth quarter with a chest injury.

Bakhtiari hasn’t missed a start for the Packers since Week 5 of the 2017 season, but veteran backup Rick Wagner would be the first man up to replace him if he couldn’t play against the Texans. Wagner made one start at right tackle earlier in the season.

