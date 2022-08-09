Packers Reveal New-Look OL in First 2022 Depth Chart

The Green Bay Packers have put out their first unofficial depth chart for 2022 training camp, and while there weren’t a ton of surprises, it did shed some light on what could be their new offensive line to start the upcoming season.

In a depth chart posted to their team website, the Packers projected their current starting offensive line as Yosh Nijman (left tackle), Jon Runyan Jr. (left guard), Josh Myers (center), Jake Hanson (right guard) and Royce Newman (right tackle). The lineup, of course, does not include All-Pro David Bakhtiari or Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, but it remains uncertain when either of them will return from their respective ACL tears.

Four of the five guys listed as starters did actually start for the Packers in 2021, but Hanson is a new one who appears to be a late bloomer for the team. Green Bay originally drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, but he was relegated to the practice squad for his rookie year and entered his second training camp on the roster bubble. He did, however, make the roster as a backup interior piece in 2021 and seems to be once again contending for that role in the upcoming year.

That said, Hanson being listed as a starter on the first depth chart of camp — before any preseason games have been played — is a long shot from him becoming an actual starter. The Packers lost interior veteran Lucas Patrick in free agency, but they used a third-round pick on Sean Rhyan and a fourth-rounder on Zach Tom, adding depth pieces that are more deeply tied to the team than Hanson. They also have Bakhtiari and Jenkins coming back at some point to further shake up the starting alignment.

In the meantime, though, Hanson and the other O-line starters listed on the first depth chart will get at least one opportunity to prove themselves as a unit in the Packers’ preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 12.

A Complete Look at the Packers’ Depth Chart

Now, the Packers’ first depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt. It comes before any of their three preseason games and is specifically classified as “unofficial;” though, the team did choose to publish it on their website without any requirement to do. At the same time, it does offer a bit of an inside look at how battles are shaping up through the first two weeks of training-camp practices.

The receiving depth chart, for example, has the three veterans at the top that most people expected but also shows that Juwann Winfree has pushed his way into a second-string spot over Malik Taylor and Samori Toure. Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers (in the slot) are also listed as second-stringers in the rotation.

Another interesting note: Quay Walker is listed as the team’s second starting inside linebacker alongside All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell instead of Krys Barnes. While it was believed that Walker would be in the mix as a starter as a first-round pick, it is reaffirming to see how squarely in the starting role over Barnes, who previously held it.

Here’s a complete look at the Packers’ first unofficial depth chart for 2022:

OFFENSE

WR: Allen Lazard | Juwann Winfree | Malik Taylor

WR: Sammy Watkins | Romeo Doubs | Danny Davis | Osirus Mitchell

LT: Yosh Nijman | Cole Van Lanen | Rasheed Walker

LG: Jon Runyan | Michael Menet

C: Josh Myers | Cole Schneider | Ty Clary

RG: Jake Hanson | Sean Rhyan | George Moore

RT: Royce Newman | Zach Tom | Caleb Jones

TE: Marcedes Lewis | Josiah Deguara | Tyler Davis | Dominique Dafney | Alize Mack | Sal Cannella

WR: Randall Cobb | Amari Rodgers | Samori Toure | Ishmael Hyman

QB: Aaron Rodgers | Jordan Love | Danny Etling

RB: Aaron Jones | AJ Dillon | Patrick Taylor | Tyler Goodson | BJ Baylor

DEFENSE

DE: Dean Lowry | Jack Heflin | Akial Byers

NT: Kenny Clark | T.J. Slaton | Jonathan Ford

DE: Jarran Reed | Devonte Wyatt | Chris Slayton

OLB: Preston Smith | Jonathan Garvin | Kingsley Enagbare | Randy Ramsey | Chauncey Manac

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell | Krys Barnes | Ty Summers | Ellis Brooks

ILB: Quay Walker | Isaiah McDuffie | Ray Wilborn

OLB: Rashan Gary | Tipa Galeai | La’Darius Hamilton | Kobe Jones

CB: Jaire Alexander | Rasul Douglas | Rico Gafford | Kabion Ento | Kiondre Thomas

CB: Eric Stokes | Shemar Jean-Charles | Keisean Nixon | Donte’ Vaughn

S: Adrian Amos | Innis Gaines | Shawn Davis | Tariq Carpenter

S: Darnell Savage | Vernon Scott | Dallin Leavitt

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Gabe Brkic

P: Pat O’Donnell

H: Pat O’Donnell

PR: Amari Rodgers | Romeo Doubs | Rico Gafford

KR: Rico Gafford | Amari Rodgers | Romeo Doubs

LS: Jack Coco | Steven Wirtel