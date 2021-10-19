Packers Host Former Michigan Tight End for Roster Workout

A little more size could be coming to the Green Bay Packers’ tight end room.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for Monday, October 18, the Packers brought in former Michigan tight end and undrafted rookie Nick Eubanks for a roster workout ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Washington Football Team. The wire also showed they worked out outside linebacker/defensive end Aaron Adeoye and defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai.

Eubanks didn’t exactly develop into a dangerous weapon during his years with the Wolverines, serving primarily as their No. 2 tight end in his final season and finishing his career with just 45 receptions for 578 yards and six touchdowns. The Packers, however, might be curious to see if they can make better use of his size (6-foot-4, 256 pounds) and athleticism than Michigan could. They do have some recent success with developing undrafted players into roster contributors, such as Robert Tonyan and Dominique Dafney.

It is unlikely the Packers would consider any of the three workout players for a spot on their active roster, but the practice-squad role could fit for any one of them depending on what the staff is looking to develop. There is also a chance they could soon clear a space on the 16-man practice squad if veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar proves deserving of a promotion in the coming weeks.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Will Dominique Dafney Return in Week 7?

The Packers’ tight end room has not been at full strength since Dafney was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury on September 25, but that could finally change this week when Washington comes to Lambeau Field.

Dafney was designated for return from IR on October 13 and spent all of Week 6 practicing with the team again. While he was not added back to the active roster before the Packers traveled to Chicago to take on the Bears, it stands to reason he will have a better shot in Week 7 after a second full week of practice under his belt.

Dafney might not be above Tonyan or Marcedes Lewis on the Packers’ depth chart, but he has still been an effective pass and run blocker when called upon. He also possesses additional utility as both a pass-catcher and H-Back that could help further boost the rushing attack out of their backfield. There’s a reason why he climbed from the practice squad to the active roster in a matter of weeks last season and emerged from the offseason as a clear favorite to make the active roster.

The Packers would need to subtract one from their 53-man roster before adding back Dafney, but it is possible that rookie center Josh Myers could be headed to injured reserve after Matt LaFleur conceded earlier on Monday that he was likely to miss a few games with the knee injury he sustained against the Bears. At the same time, David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also eligible for return in Week 7.