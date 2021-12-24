Former Packers QB Signs With NFC Rival Amid Playoff Push

A former Green Bay Packers signal caller is on his way to the NFC South Division.

The New Orleans Saints have inked quarterback Blake Bortles, as they jostle players at the position amid injuries and a viral outbreak gripping several teams across the NFL. Adam Schefter, of ESPN, took to Twitter Friday morning, December 24 to report the emergency signing.

Saints are signing QB Blake Bortles today to serve as the backup QB to Ian Book on Monday night vs. Miami, as @JeffDuncan_ reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2021

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston earlier this season to an ACL/MCL injury. Then, on Thursday, New Orleans QBs Taysom Hill and Trevor Simian were designated to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite relaxed return protocols, neither is likely to make it back to eligible playing status by Monday.

Bortles’ Two Brief Stints in Green Bay

Formerly the starting signal caller for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bortles has been a journeyman QB in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. He spent five years with the Jags before signing on with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Bortles has never started a game for Green Bay but spent time with the team over multiple stints this season. The Packers brought the veteran on during the offseason, back when the immediate future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay remained uncertain. The Pack cut Bortles loose in July when Rodgers, the reigning league MVP and favorite to win the award again this season, returned to the fold.

Green Bay called on Bortles again in early November when Rodgers was sidelined for a mandatory 10 days via the NFL’s virus protocol. Bortles backed up QB Jordan Love in the Packers’ Week 9 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs but did not take a snap in the 13-7 loss.

Bortles left town again after that, seeking a permanent backup job elsewhere in the NFL. His stint with the Saints is also likely to be short, as four quarterbacks will remain ahead of him in the pecking order once Winston returns from injury next year. However, Bortles’ history with the Packers could feasibly mean a return to Green Bay this offseason if the worst-case scenario plays out and Rodgers departs to finish his career with some other franchise.

Rodgers, Packers in NFC Driver’s Seat

While the future in Green Bay remains an unknown, the present is promising for Rodgers and Packers. The team is solidly in the driver’s seat in the NFC Playoff picture, leading the conference with an 11-3 record.

The Dallas Cowboys, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals are all one game back of the Packers in the standings at 10-4. The Chiefs lead the AFC with a mark of 10-4, as well.

Not that the NFL’s best team needs the advantage, but the Packers’ chances of moving to 12-3 have significantly improved due to injuries and coronavirus concerns across the Cleveland Browns‘ roster.

The Browns will undoubtedly be down pass rushing specialist Takkarist McKinley when they take Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. Myles Garrett, third in the NFL in sacks with 15 to his credit thus far this season, is questionable for the matchup with a groin strain he suffered in the second half Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fellow Browns starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, December 19. He has a chance to return based on the standard virus timelines and the league’s newly expedited virus return protocol, but his status for Saturday’s matchup remains uncertain.