Packers Bring In Possible Two-Way Player for 2nd Workout

For the second time in less than two months, the Green Bay Packers are giving a roster tryout to a rookie with the potential to be a two-way player in the NFL.

According to the NFL’s transaction list, the Packers hosted former Air Force product George Silvanic for a workout on October 5 after previously trying him out toward the end of training camp. Silvanic had originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in early May and spent several months with the team before getting waived on August 16.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Silvanic switched positions a handful of times during his years with the Air Force Falcons, starting at tight end before seeing playing time as both an offensive and defensive lineman. It could be Silvanic’s positional versatility that makes him appealing to the Packers in the first place, especially with injuries impacting their lines on both sides of the ball.

The Packers currently have two openings on their 53-man roster with one expectedly waiting for defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster once he is activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. If the Packers were interested in signing Silvanic, though, it would most likely be for a practice-squad role given his inexperience at the NFL level.

