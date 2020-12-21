Packers Super Bowl-Winning Coach Kevin Greene Dies at 58

Kevin Greene, the man who coached the Green Bay Packers‘ outside linebackers during their Super Bowl XLV championship season, has died at the age of 58.

Greene served as one of the top assistants under former Packers defensive coordinator Don Kapers during the 2009-13 seasons of the Mike McCarthy era, winning his first-ever Super Bowl hardware in February 2011. He helped develop outside linebackers such as star Clay Matthews — who made the Pro Bowl in four of five seasons under Greene — and Frank Zombo.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Greene’s death on Monday afternoon.

Such a powerful moment during Super Bowl XLV, as Kevin Greene (then the Packers OLB coach) implores Clay Matthews to step up and rally the defense with Charles Woodson out of the game and the Packers down by four: "It's time. It is time." RIP to a football legend. pic.twitter.com/EvItIDHWML — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2020

Greene leaves behind a memorable football legacy that saw him turn a legendary career at Auburn into 15 years playing in the NFL, spending seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (1985-92), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-95), Carolina Panthers (1996), San Francisco 49ers (1997) and New York Jets (2017-18). He twice finished as the NFL’s sacks leader and even took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1996, later getting picked for both the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his retirement.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker wrote in a statement. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Rookie Takes Over Starting Role for Veteran Defender