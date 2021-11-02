Packers Make Change at Specialist Spot, Promoting New Starter

The Green Bay Packers didn’t squeeze in any trades before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but they did shake up their specialist room for the second time since September.

On November 1, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released fourth-year long snapper Hunter Bradley from the 53-man roster and promoted Steven Wirtel from the practice squad to take over as their new starter.

Bradley had been the Packers’ primary long snapper for 60 straight games despite stretches of inconsistency through his three and a half years with the team. He was also the second of two specialists that Gutekunst took during his first NFL draft as the Packers’ general manager in 2018, becoming one of Green Bay’s three seventh-round selections. Now, Bradley is the second from that same group to be ousted in 2021 after fifth-round punter JK Scott met a similar fate during final roster cuts.

Meanwhile, Wirtel has been quietly developing on the Packers’ practice squad since the start of the 2021 season. He had spent much of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams — who also traded the Packers their new punter, Corey Bojorquez — but was released before the final preseason game in favor of Matthew Orzech, spending about a week as a free agent before landing with the Packers on September 2.

Gutekunst had given Bradley a vote of confidence prior to the start of the season, but it was before the team signed Wirtel. They have also devoted one of their four practice-squad protections to Wirtel in each of their first eight weeks of the season, suggesting they were giving him time to show he could give them better at the position.

The #Packers had concerns about LS Hunter Bradley, but stuck with him until they felt Steven Wirtel could do better. GB slapped protected P-squad status on Wirtel each of the last 8 weeks, which meant no team could sign him after Tue. of that week. That's how much they liked him. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 2, 2021

“I think in Hunter’s time here in, what, three years now, he’s been really consistent,” Gutekunst said on September 1. “In games, I think he’s only had a handful of snaps that we would consider not great (and) none that have really cost us. I think Hunter’s done a really good job for us and he’ll continue to be our snapper unless … we can find better.”

Packers Make More Practice-Squad Changes

Bradley and Wirtel weren’t the only moving parts for the Packers on November 1. Gutekunst also announced several other roster changes, including swapping out linebacker Aaron Adeoye on their practice squad for defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson. The latter had spent several weeks with the Packers’ practice squad back in September but was released at the beginning of Week 3 to make room for newcomers.

The Packers also placed third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on the practice squad’s reserve/COVID-19 list and made official the release of veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith from the active roster, a move that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier on Tuesday.

Additionally, the NFL transaction wire showed the Packers made some changes to their practice-squad protections for Week 9 with regulars Benkert and Wirtel no longer eligible. Two of their protected players were backup kicker JJ Molson and wide receiver Juwann Winfree, who both received the same treatment in Week 8, but defensive ends Tipa Galeai and R.J. McIntosh were new additions to the list.

It is possible that the protections issued for Galeai and McIntosh — along with the re-signing of Abdullah — are connected to the availability of Kingsley Keke. The third-year defensive lineman was knocked out of Week 8’s win over Arizona with a concussion and could potentially have to miss time as a result, giving the Packers plenty of reason to start lining up their backup plans if Keke can’t play against Kansas City next Sunday.