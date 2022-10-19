Packers Bring Back Former Safety to Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers made a handful of roster moves heading into Week 7, while also hosting some players for workouts to see if they’re potentially worth bringing in. At the same time, the Packers also decided to reunite with one of their former projects.

Green Bay’s biggest news of the week was claiming massive offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts onto the 53-man roster. Along with that move, general manager Brian Gutekunst cleared a pair of practice squad spots by releasing cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn.

Gutekunst quickly filled one of those practice squad vacancies, bringing back former undrafted free agent Innis Gaines, who had been playing safety for the Packers. The team announced the move on their official website.

Gaines will also be wearing his old jersey number, 38, picking up right where he left off.

Can Innis Gaines Contribute to the Packers?

He hasn’t gotten to see the field a ton for the Packers, but Gaines is hoping that his latest stint with the franchise will give him an opportunity to prove himself.

Coming out of high school in Beaumont, Texas, Gaines was a 4-star recruit and a top-ten safety in the 2016 recruiting class. His offers including FBS programs like Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, and Utah, but he decided to stay in the state of Texas to play for the TCU Horned Frogs.

After seeing limited action as a freshman, Gaines turned some heads a true sophomore, racking up 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Although he shined when on the field as a junior and senior, injuries ended both seasons prematurely, limiting his national exposure.

Bad luck seemed to keep going Gaines’ way when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the TCU pro day, limiting his opportunities to be seen by NFL scouts. Because of those injuries and limited workout opportunities, Gaines went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It wasn’t until January of 2021 when the Packers found Gaines and signed him to a futures contract. Although he didn’t make the 53-man roster to start the 2021 season, he was added to the practice squad and elevated once against the Cleveland Browns, recording one tackle.

Injuries crept up for Gaines once again, causing him to be waived/injured early into the season. Now, Gaines has an opportunity to prove himself again as long as he can stay healthy and make plays in practice.

What Does the Future Hold for Green Bay’s Safeties?

The Packers defense as a whole hasn’t lived up to expectations in 2022, and while the safeties aren’t the biggest reason for that, the two starters haven’t lived up to expectations.

Adrian Amos has been one of the most reliable defenders for the Packers since arriving in 2019. However, his play has dipped a bit this season, and he is set to be an unrestricted free agent after having his contract restructured this past offseason rather than being offered an extension. He still has plenty left in the tank, but the Packers could decide to get younger at the position depending on how the rest of the offseason goes.

The other starting safety in Darnell Savage has never hit his potential as a first-round pick. He only has eight interceptions and two forced fumbles halfway through his fourth season, including zero forced turnovers through six games in 2022. He will be on the final year of his rookie deal in 2023, and it’s no guarantee that he’s brought back after that.

If things don’t turn around quickly, the safety position could look significantly different in the coming years for the Packers.