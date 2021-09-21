Packers Make Final Roster Decision on TE Jace Sternberger

The Green Bay Packers will not be giving tight end Jace Sternberger an opportunity to redeem himself now that his two-game suspension has concluded.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are waiving Sternberger rather than clearing a space for him on their 53-man roster after his suspension concluded following their Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The 2019 third-round pick will now be subject to waivers and could have a long-shot chance of returning to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

The #Packers are waiving TE Jace Sternberger, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

Sternberger was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season following a February incident in which he drank while on anti-depressants and fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. While the Packers were allowed to hang onto him for those two weeks without him counting against their 53-man roster, it has been suspected for some time that they would ultimately part ways with Sternberger.

Sternberger’s third-round potential never consistently materialized for the Packers over his two seasons with the team. He missed the first two months of his rookie season in 2019 with an ankle injury and didn’t haul in his first reception until the Packers’ divisional-round playoff game against Seattle; though, he did catch all three of the passes thrown his way in the postseason with his first career touchdown.

In his second season, Sternberger quickly fell behind Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis on the depth chart and eventually lost his spot in the rotation to midseason signee Dominique Dafney, spending the Packers’ final six games — including both playoff contests — as a healthy inactive. He finished the regular season with 12 total receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The release of Sternberger will not impact the Packers’ active roster.

