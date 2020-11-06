Packers Update Jaire Alexander’s Status After 1st-Half Injury

The Green Bay Packers will have to continue Thursday night’s game without both of their top two cornerbacks.

The Packers have officially ruled out Jaire Alexander for the remainder of Week 9’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after he was taken to the locker room late in the first half and determined to have a concussion. The 2018 first-round pick has been a shutdown weapon for the Packers secondary this season as well as the highest-graded NFL cornerback through the first eight weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Injury updates: RB Dexter Williams (knee) & CB Jaire Alexander (concussion) are both out for the game. #GBvsSF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2020

Chandon Sullivan was moved from his regular role in the slot to base corner in Alexander’s place once he left the game. Meanwhile, Josh Jackson continues to play on the outside in relief of the Packers’ other injured starter, Kevin King, who has now missed four consecutive games with a quadriceps injury.

Three other Packers were also knocked out of Thursday’s game with injuries and will not return: starting right tackle Rick Wagner (knee), starting middle linebacker Krys Barnes (calf) and running back Dexter Williams (concussion).

The Packers held a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter. This story will be updated when the game concludes and following postgame interviews.

