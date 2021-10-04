Packers Get ‘Initial Diagnosis’ on Jaire Alexander: Report

The Green Bay Packers are still awaiting final word on the severity of Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, but the “initial diagnosis” seems to suggest they could be without their top cornerback for at least a short period of time.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers believe that Alexander “suffered an AC joint injury in his shoulder” during Week 4’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alexander had absorbed a hit from Steelers running back Najee Harris in the third quarter that left him needing the attention of the training staff and sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander is believed to have suffered an AC joint injury in his shoulder, sources say. More evaluations to come to see how bad it is but that’s the initial diagnosis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2021

“Obviously, he’s a guy who is very important to us, just one of the premier corners in this league,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in the postgame after saying he had received no update on Alexander’s condition yet. “Hopefully it all checks out well and he’ll be back with us.”

The Packers will presumably have Alexander undergo further testing on Monday, October 4, but an injury to his AC joint could be problematic for his availability. If it proves to be severe, it could hold him out for several weeks, while even a best-case situation might still cost him a game or two.

It doesn’t help that the Packers’ other veteran cornerback, Kevin King, has missed the past two games with a concussion. If neither one of them is available in Week 5 when they head to Cincinnati, they would be down to first-round rookie Eric Stokes and Chandon Sullivan as their top two cornerback options with only Isaac Yiadom, Shermar Jean-Charles and Kabion Ento (practice squad) to back them up.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!