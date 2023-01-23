Packers Named Top Landing Spot For Record-Breaking Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers may have found a gem in rookie wide receiver Christian Watson this season, but the team will need to add some additional weapons to the offense in the coming months, potentially via free agency.

With significant trade rumors rising around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have some tough decisions that they have to make this offseason. While the focus is primarily on Green Bay’s quarterback position, there is also some uncertainty at wide receiver, particularly after Allen Lazard’s post-game comments after the Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Gary Davenport with Bleacher Report had some ideas on how the Packers should address the position this offseason. Draft prospects Rashee Rice and Jalin Hyatt were listed as potential targets, along with New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency.

“The 26-year-old isn’t an elite talent or the type of receiver who can carry the unit,” Davenport said. “But he’s entering his prime and would be an excellent chain-moving complement to Watson and his ability to take the top off a defense.”

Do the Packers Need a Wide Receiver?

For as productive as Watson was in the second half of the 2022 season, the Packers are going to need more firepower if they want to compete in 2023.

Several established faces could be on their way out this offseason. Lazard made his feelings heard after the team’s regular season exit, but he’s not the only receiver set to hit free agency. Veteran Randall Cobb, who has had a close relationship with Rodgers, will also be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If Lazard and Cobb leave, the Packers will be left with four rookies who are currently on the 53-man roster in Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton. For a team with so much uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Packers will need veterans at the position to help keep the offense moving as the younger receivers go through their inevitable growing pains.

What Could Jakobi Meyers Bring to Green Bay?

He may not be the flashiest name that the Packers could acquire, but Meyers would be an intriguing fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Meyers has carved out a respectable NFL career after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 26-year-old was a productive receiver in college at N.C. State, even setting a school record previously held by Torry Holt with 92 receptions in 2019.

After a strong training camp as a UDFA in 2019, Meyers earned a roster spot with the New England Patriots and developed into a key weapon for the offense over four seasons. He posted career numbers this season, catching 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Now that he’s entering free agency, Meyers would be an intriguing fit for the Packers. At 6’2″ and 200 pounds, the 26-year-old fits the size thresholds that the Packers look for at the position, and has the playmaking ability to be a key partner with Watson while taking some of the pressure off of fellow rookie Doubs.

Given Green Bay’s potential need for an established veteran at receiver, Meyers could be an ideal addition for Matt LaFleur. His size, production, and experience could make him on of general manager Brian Gutekunt’s top free agent targets this offseason.