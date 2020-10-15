Packers RB Trolls Tom Brady While Talking Up Aaron Rodgers

Jamaal Williams knows one thing: Aaron Rodgers would never make the same mistake Tom Brady did during his last game against the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers running back did a video interview with Game On Wisconsin for Tuesday’s episode and was asked about Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II, who trains with him under Williams’ uncle Luke Neal during offseasons and is represented by the same sports agency.

When asked whether he or Jones has the better quarterback, though? Williams couldn’t resist trolling Brady for his fourth-down blooper on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

“I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean?” Williams said, getting laughs from the hosts. “That’s what I’m saying, like … Aaron Rodgers would never do that, never. You know what I mean? He’s too smart for that, we’d never be in that type of situation because A-Rod, he’s always prepared, always looking at the clock. We’ve got too many people who are just too ready to go, but we’ve always been in those type of pressure situations before, so I just feel like it’s natural for us to just be on top of everything and just go ball. I would never expect that from my boy 12, never.”

Jacob: Whose quarterback is better, yours or Ronald Jones? Jamaal Williams: Look, I'm pretty sure MY quarterback knows what 4th down is 👀🤣 @jswaggdaddy had some nice words for @AaronRodgers12 ⤵️ (Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/5wxx0KxdBT) pic.twitter.com/jE5ZCeCIu8 — Game On Wisconsin (@gameonwi) October 13, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Host Aaron Jones’ Twin Brother for Workout: Report