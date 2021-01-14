Packers Get Devastating News About Newly-Signed Veteran

As it turns out, Jared Veldheer will not be making NFL history this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers placed Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon in a move that ESPN’s Field Yates reported was the result of a positive test. The announcement comes just one day after the Packers officially signed him off of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, hoping he would add depth to a thin tackle position that lost its top starter.

The Packers have placed recently signed OT Jared Veldheer on the COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2021

Veldheer would have become the first in NFL history to play for two different teams in a single postseason if he had played in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams. He also played in the wild-card round as the Colts’ starting left tackle, but had been elevated from the practice squad rather than signed to the active roster — thus, allowing other teams to sign him away. The Packers were also able to get Veldheer on the field immediately due to his participation in the Colts’ COVID-19 testing program.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a source told him Veldheer tested negative on Monday before entering the Packers’ facilities, meaning his positive test would have come from Tuesday morning’s round of testing. Veldheer then went on to attend team meetings and participate in practice for the remainder of Tuesday; though, he was notably absent from Wednesday’s session.

On the plus side, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky noted the Packers made it through contact tracing without needing to put anyone else on the COVID-19 list with Veldheer, but that doesn’t mean they are completely in the clear. The daily test results between now and Saturday will be essential in determining whether the Packers lose more players.

Practicing with someone who has COVID-19 doesn't necessarily mean someone else will become infected. #Packers RB AJ Dillon tested positive after Minn. game, which means he took positive test on gameday and played that day. There were no other positives as a result. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 13, 2021

The Packers now have an opening on their 53-man roster heading into the weekend and can be expected to address it in some capacity, most likely through a practice-squad promotion given the short notice.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Host Former Chiefs Second-Round DE for Visit