Packers Cut Veteran Linebacker Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Jaylon Smith experiment is already over for the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are releasing the former Dallas Cowboys veteran inside linebacker after Smith struggled to make an impact with their defense over the past several weeks. The team has not yet officially announced the move.

Packers releasing LB Jaylon Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2021

The Packers signed Smith to a veteran-minimum contract on October 7 following his release from the Cowboys and, after giving him a week to get acclimated with their defense, worked him into the rotation during Week 6’s win over the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, Smith seemed to be more of a liability for their defense as the second linebacker alongside De’Vondre Campbell and did not show much improvement in his second game against Washington in Week 7.

The Packers signaled Smith’s time could be coming to an end during last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals when they ruled him inactive prior to kickoff despite the fact that he has practiced all week and not been included in the injury report. Smith will leave Green Bay after recording just one tackle and two total pressures in his two games.

Unless the Packers add another coverage linebacker before the trade deadline, it is expected that Krys Barnes will have a more prominent role for the defense moving forward. Barnes was a 10-game starter for their defense in 2020 as an undrafted rookie but has taken on a rotational role behind Campbell in his second year. The Packers also have Oren Burks, Ty Summer and rookie Isaiah McDuffie to lean on at the inside linebacker spot.

