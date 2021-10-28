Packers Make Veteran LB a Surprise Inactive vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will have one less defensive veteran available for Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals after new inside linebacker Jaylon Smith was surprisingly declared inactive prior to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Packers did not list Smith on their injury report ahead of Week 8’s road matchup, which suggests their decision to rule him inactive is more than likely linked to his performance. They signed the 26-year-old linebacker on October 7 following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, but he has struggled in his first two games to bring anything special to their defense.

Still, it is unexpected to see the Packers completely subtract him from the picture at a position that has been notoriously unimpressive in recent seasons. He started 56 of his 68 career games with the Cowboys and recorded 498 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles. That level of depth alone would seem to make him an asset on the inside.

The Packers also declared cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back), safety Vernon Scott, outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and rookie defensive lineman Jack Heflin as inactives against the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Outside linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) is active after missing his first career start last week. The Packers also activated tight end Dominique Dafney off injured reserve and wide receiver Malik Taylor off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated Ben Braden and Juwann Winfree (COVID replacement) from the practice squad for game day.

Packers Also Missing Defensive Coordinator vs. Cardinals

The Packers defense will also be facing the enormous task of stopping Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cardinals without defensive coordinator Joe Barry roaming the sideline. The Packers announced earlier in the week he would not be in attendance for Thursday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols after — according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo — he tested positive on Monday.

Instead, the Packers will have defensive backs/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray calling the shots for the defense in Arizona while inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti communicates the calls to defensive signal-caller De’Vondre Campbell on the field.

The Packers have been forced to adjust their coaching chain-of-command once already this season with defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery testing positive before their Week 2 home opener against the Detroit Lions. During that game, head coach Matt LaFleur redistributed his responsibilities between Olivadotti, defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith — and ended up shutting out the Lions in the second half on their way to a 35-17 victory.

It is also worth noting that Gray originally interviewed for the Packers’ defensive coordinator opening this past offseason after Mike Pettine was fired. While the team ultimately went with Barry for the job, Gray stayed on and earned a promotion-in-title with the addition of “passing game coordinator” to his previous title as defensive backs coach.