Proposed Trade Lands Packers 3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers have been depleted at cornerback for weeks and are still unsure when they might get back Jaire Alexander, but there could be a veteran solution waiting for them if they act fast before the NFL trade deadline.

A recent article from Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus proposed an interesting trade scenario for the Packers that would see them give up a small amount of draft capital to land three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The “hypothetical” trade would involve the Packers giving up their 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Haden and an additional 2022 seventh-rounder.

Here’s why a trade involving Haden could benefit both the Packers and Steelers:

Green Bay was in the cornerback market even before their star Jaire Alexander landed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue that has the potential to knock him out for the season if surgery is ultimately necessary. The Packers did invest their first-round pick in former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, but if they’re serious about a deep playoff push for the #LastDance, an addition may be necessary to contain the NFC playoff contenders loaded with receiving weapons. Haden has a solid 64.0 coverage grade in his 12th NFL season, but after seeking an extension this offseason that Pittsburgh declined to offer, perhaps both sides can get a jumpstart on their 2022 offseason. The Steelers traded for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who has barely seen the field, and they also have some young players in the fold like 2020 UDFA James Pierre, who has earned a 71.4 coverage grade so far in 2021.

Packers Could Feasibly Fit Haden’s Contract

Now, most of the time when trade scenarios come up involving the Packers, they can be dismissed as unrealistic due to salary-cap constraints (see: Odell Beckham Jr.). According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers’ cap situation was also the primary reason why they were unable to work out a trade for New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore despite Green Bay reportedly being his preferred destination over Carolina.

When it comes to Haden, though, things are more manageable. The Packers have about $4.9 million in cap space based on numbers from independent cap specialist Ken Ingalls and would only be adding about $3.89 million more to the books if they acquired Haden. It would still be a tight squeeze, but, as Spielberger noted, they might be able to persuade Pittsburgh to retain some of Haden’s salary as Houston did when they traded for Randall Cobb. The Packers giving up a fifth-rounder instead of a pick in the sixth or seventh could also sweeten the deal for the Steelers.

For the Steelers, trading Haden would be more about getting a headstart on their expected rebuild in the 2022 offseason than anything. The 32-year-old cornerback is due to become an unrestricted free agent next March and has already determined that he won’t be signing an extension to return to Pittsburgh, according to what his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter back in September.

“Joe has never been a UFA before and is excited about that opportunity,” Rosenhaus said. “We expect him to have a very strong market.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

By agreeing to trade Haden, the Steelers could guarantee immediate compensation instead of waiting to see if they might get a 2023 compensatory pick for him signing elsewhere in next offseason’s free-agency period. Haden would then get an opportunity to show out for a playoff contender that needs help at cornerback and still pursue the free-agent market next offseason when the Packers will have other priorities.

Packers ‘Optimistic’ Alexander Will Return in 2021

The Packers have quite a few banged-up defensive players at the moment, but Alexander is, perhaps, the most important among them even over Za’Darius Smith. He has been a sure-fire weapon for their secondary since they took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft and began the 2021 season right where he left off last year when he earned second-time All-Pro recognition for his lockdown efforts.

Unfortunately, the details about the shoulder injury he sustained in Week 4’s win over Pittsburgh are still a little hazy. The Packers placed him on injured reserve on October 9 and explained they would wait a few weeks to determine whether he needed surgery, but nothing has been said publicly about that possibility since then with him due to become eligible for return from IR as soon as October 30.

While it could be a good sign that Alexander did not have his arm in a sling while on the sideline during Week 7’s win over Washington, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not willing to give an approximate date for his return ahead of their Thursday Night Football tilt with Arizona and only said that the team is “optimistic” that he will return at some point during the 2021 season.

“I think we’re optimistic, but to tell you when that will be, I can’t tell you that,” LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday, October 26.