Packers Suffer Another Blow, Lose Young Player for Season

Another young member of the Green Bay Packers’ roster will be watching the rest of the 2020 season from the sidelines.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers have lost tight end/fullback John Lovett for the remainder of the year after he suffered an ACL tear this week. Lovett had seen action in all eight games but never played more than 11 offensive snaps, taking all three of his 2020 carries in garbage time of Week 9’s win in San Francisco.

Packers’ FB John Lovett out for year with ACL tear, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2020

Lovett has held interesting gadget potential as a former Ivy League quarterback who has turned to just about every other skill position at the NFL level, but a proper role was never found for him in the Packers offense. While his year may be done, though, Lovett’s return would seem likely given he will be an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 offseason.

No official moves have been announced in regards to Lovett’s injury, but another spot on the Packers’ 53-man roster is expected to become available when Lovett eventually goes on injured reserve. While there are currently two spots open, four players are due back soon from various reserve lists — including two from the COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey are also finishing up their third week back at practice from IR and will likely be activated before Week 10’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

