Packers Rookie Likely to Start With Veteran Out ‘3-6 Weeks’

With the Green Bay Packers set to spend extended time without one of the best centers in football, the path is now open for another one of their 2020 draft pick to make his NFL starting debut.

The Packers were forced to shake up their offensive line during Week 12’s win over Chicago after starter Corey Linsley was carted off the field with a knee injury, moving star Elgton Jenkins over to center and inserting sixth-round rookie Jon Runyan Jr. into his place at left guard.

The temporary formation held up nicely against a gifted Bears defensive front with Jenkins, a 2019 All-Rookie, playing well in relief of Linsley and Runyan taking a career-high 50 offensive snaps. Now, though, there’s a good chance that lineup will become the norm for much of — if not all of — the remainder of the 2020 season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Linsley was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and “is expected to miss the next 3-6 weeks” with hopes he could return in time for the playoffs. That means quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to play his first full games since 2016 without Linsley as his center, a difficult connection to replace.

It also means that Runyan is highly likely to make the first start of his young NFL career on Sunday when the Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. He will be the second of nine drafted rookies to make his starting debut behind fifth-round linebacker Kamal Martin.

Runyan Earned High Praise for Strong Week 12

Runyan thrived while getting his first major workload as an NFL offensive guard, helping the Packers uphold their reputation as the league’s best pass-blocking unit while also creating plenty of space for Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams to run all over the Bears.

Rodgers referred to him as “Mr. Reliable” in the postgame of Sunday’s 41-25 win, but it was the praise from All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari that stood out the most.

“I gotta tip my hat to him,” Bakhtiari told reporters of Runyan. “The best compliment I can give him is it doesn’t seem like the lights are too bright for him, which is big. No mental lapses. What I appreciate the most was his in-game adjustments. When I was telling him what he should expect to see based on how they’re playing early on and then based on what their defensive front was presenting us, to change up certain combo blocks to neutralize what they were doing — it’s one thing to listen. It’s another thing to ask of your body to do that, and I thought he did a great job on it.”

Coming from the highest-paid offensive lineman in football, those are no small words, but the Packers will need to see it on a consistent basis as Runyan takes on a bigger role. Even if Linsley makes it a tight three weeks, the protection will depend on a 22-year-old rookie with 156 offensive snaps played as Green Bay chases a first-round postseason bye.

How Will Time Away Impact Linsley’s Free Agency?

The Packers have locked down two of their most important 2021 free agents, Bakhtiari and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, since the start of August, but Linsley is among several starters still looking for a new contract coming into an offseason where a diminished salary cap will expectedly force some tough decisions.

Linsley, who carries a $10.5 million cap hit in 2020, may have already been considered too expensive to retain, but it will be interesting to see how the Packers explore their options during his time away with a mind on the future. If Jenkins or another experiment (maybe a waiver claim or free-agent signing) is successful, the Packers might find more justification in letting Linsley go.

Likewise, if problems emerge while Linsley is down, the Packers might have more incentive to negotiate with their veteran center. He would be tough to keep financially, but motivation from both sides to reach an agreement can go a long way.

