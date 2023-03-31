Packers Host Visit For Under-The-Radar Safety: Report

The Green Bay Packers have a glaring need at safety, but rather than bringing back veteran Adria Amos, general manager Brian Gutekunst could be searching for his replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the start of the draft less than a month away, the Packers are bringing in prospects for “top 30” visits to get a more in-depth look at certain players. The massive tight end former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington has highlighted the team’s visits so far, but now Gutekunst has brought in another intriguing name.

According to Ryan Fowler with The Draft Network, the Packers are scheduled to bring in former Minnesota safety Jordan Howden for a top-3o visit. The San Francisco 49ers have also shown interest by scheduling a visit of their own.

Minnesota SAF Jordan Howden has Top 30 visits scheduled with the 49ers and Packers, per source. He will attend the Raiders and Vikings local day as well. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 31, 2023

Howden likely won’t be the only safety the Packers bring in, but considering his under-the-radar reputation among prospects at his position, it’s certainly noteworthy.

Why Do the Packers Need a Safety?

Even with the moves that the Packers have made this offseason, safety remains one of the team’s top priorities heading into 2023.

Despite not re-signing Amos, who remains a free agent as of March 31, the Packers have been busy at the safety position in free agency. Veteran Rudy Ford, who shined in the second half of last season, was brought back on a one-year, $2 million deal. While not the flashiest signing, Ford gives the Packers a solid presence on both defense and special teams.

The Packers also brought in a new face at safety, signing former 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore. Like Ford, Moore is being brought in on a one-year deal to serve as secondary depth and a likely special teams contributor.

Meanwhile, former first-round pick Darnell Savage will be on the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. The 25-year-old was demoted during the 2022 season, serving in sub personnel packages on defense, but looked more comfortable playing in the slot in a decreased role.

While the Packers have bodies at safety, they lack a true impact player at the position. Considering Ford, Moore, and Savage are all free agents after 2023, drafting a long-term option in the defensive backfield would be a wise move for the Packers.

Other Safety Options in the 2023 NFL Draft

Howden is one of the lesser-known safety prospects in this class, and if the Packers want to take a big swing at the position, there are other options available.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have two intriguing safeties going pro this year in Brian Branch and Jordan Battle. While Branch’s athleticism and playmaking ability stand out on tape, his slot-focused role may make him less of a priority compared to his big-bodied counterpart in Battle for the Packers.

Christopher Smith out of Georgia would be an ideal fit in Green Bay’s defensive scheme. An aggressive downhill player, Smith loves to play the run as an alley defender and is consistently able to clean up plays that are bounced to the outside.

Other names for Packers fans to keep an eye on include Sydney Brown and Jartavius Martin out of Illinois, Brandon Joseph from Notre Dame, and LSU’s Jay Ward. Considering Green Bay’s long-term need at the position, there’s a real chance that the Packers take two safety prospects in April.