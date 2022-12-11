Packers Trade Proposal Sends Quarterback to NFC Team

The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst will have some difficult decisions to make next offseason, including what to do at quarterback between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Green Bay’s future at quarterback is uncertain, with Rodgers contemplating retirement and Love nearing the end of his rookie deal. To complicate things further, Love has reportedly considered a trade request if Rodgers comes back in 2023 so that he can find an opportunity to be a starting QB elsewhere.

If that scenario unfolds, Colin Cowherd with FOX Sports has a team in mind, suggesting that the Packers trade Love to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jordan Love…to the Seahawks? "Roll the dice on him. So what if you miss?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/514uvxKbiv — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 7, 2022

“Roll the dice on him,” Cowherd said. “Jordan Love in Seattle is perfect. You think Pete Carroll at 70 wants to roll the dice on tiny Bryce Young?…Jordan Love is going to be 25 next year. Three years behind Aaron Rodgers and a very stable organization. By the way, Green Bay would love some draft capital if they’re going to keep Aaron Rodgers.”

Is Jordan Love a Starting-Caliber Quarterback?

Packers fans haven’t seen much of their former first-round pick, but Love has shown enough flashes recently that he might have earned himself a starting job in the NFL.

Initially, it wasn’t clear if Love was going to have the potential to be a starting-caliber quarterback. His college career at Utah State boasted modest success, with Love throwing for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions over three years as a starter.

Still, the Packers felt confident enough in Love’s ability to take him with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, presumably to be the successor to Rodgers. However, with Rodgers taking his game to the next level with head coach Matt LaFleur and winning back-to-back MVPs, Love has only started one game since being drafted.

Although he hasn’t started a game in 2022, Love got his first meaningful action in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles when Rodgers exited the game with an injury. The 24-year-old shined in the fourth quarter, completing six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for a passer rating of 146.8.

If the Packers are eliminated from the playoffs early, Love could have more chances to prove himself at the end of the season to potentially improve his trade value for another team looking for a starting-caliber QB.

Will Aaron Rodgers Retire After the 2022 Season?

Although he has yet to announce any decision about his future, Rodgers has already started to drop some hints about his plans for 2023 and beyond.

Rodgers has discussed his future when talking about rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, dropping the hint that the young playmaker could entice him to stay around a bit longer in Green Bay. Watson has been on a tear, racking up eight total touchdowns over the last four games.

There’s also the financial impact of Rodgers deciding to retire. If he decides to call it quits, then Rodgers would be walking out on nearly $60 million in 2023, along with similar money in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Rodgers will be 40 years old in December of next season, but with the way Green Bay’s offense has turned things around in the second half of this year, the future Hall of Famer could decide to run it back for at least another season.