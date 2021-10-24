Packers Elevate Backup OL After Placing Another Starter on IR

The Green Bay Packers are calling up offensive guard Ben Braden to their game-day roster for the second time in three weeks, but not before committing to playing without one of their rookie starters for the next several weeks.

On Saturday, October 23, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced that second-round rookie center Josh Myers had been placed on injured reserve and that Braden had been elevated to their active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for Week 7’s home game against the Washington Football Team.

The Packers had already ruled Myers out against Washington with the knee injury that sidelined him on their first drive in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, but moving him to injured reserve almost certainly means he will miss their next four games. While Myers will be eligible for activation one day before the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 on November 13, the short turnaround makes it unlikely he will return to the fold any sooner than Week 11’s trip to Minnesota.

In the meantime, Braden could have a chance to earn a more permanent place on the Packers’ active roster, especially if he makes the most of his elevation opportunity on Sunday against Washington. The Packers have been rolling with Jon Runyan Jr. and Royce Newman as their starting guards, but Lucas Patrick (center) and Elgton Jenkins (left tackle) have other responsibilities at the moment, leaving Braden as the primary backup for both guard spots.

