Packers Update Status of Josh Myers After 1st-Half Injury

The return of Green Bay Packers rookie center Josh Myers may be short-lived.

Myer was cleared to play in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears after missing last week’s win with a finger injury, but he went down hard during the Packers’ first series and was taken out of the game with a knee injury. While the Packers initially listed him as “questionable” to return, they ruled him out officially in the second half with Lucas Patrick set to continue as their center for the remainder of the game.

Injury updates: #Packers C Josh Myers (knee) has been ruled out & LB Preston Smith (oblique) is questionable to return. #GBvsCHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 17, 2021

Myers has been a valuable — and necessary — addition for the Packers this season after veteran Corey Linsley was not retained during 2021 free agency, allowing six pressures but no sacks through his first four games as a starter. He did, however, emerge from their season-opening loss to New Orleans with a finger injury that has since kept him on the injury report and cost him a start in Week 5.

Patrick did a solid job with pass-blocking and snapping in relief of Myers against the Bengals, but his run-blocking performance was notably below standard. The Packers will need a more complete effort from him to close out against the Bears and potentially longer if Myers’ knee forces him to miss additional time.

Preston Smith, Darnell Savage Also Injured

Myers might’ve been the first of the Packers’ key contributors knocked out of Sunday’s game in Chicago, but at least two more were injured before the middle of the third quarter. Outside linebacker Preston Smith exited early in the second half with an oblique injury, while safety Darnell Savage Jr. was later taken out to be evaluated for a concussion after tackling Bears running back Khalil Herbert and hitting his head on Herbert’s knee.

Both Smith and Savage have been listed as questionable to return.

#Packers S Darnell Savage is being evaluated for a concussion. #GBvsCHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 17, 2021

With Smith out of the game, Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton have both gotten extended looks at outside linebacker and delivered some good reps. Garvin recorded the Packers’ first sack of the day when he brought down Justin Fields on the sideline on third-and-9 to kill the drive for the Bears.

Meanwhile, Henry Black replaced Savage in the secondary alongside Adrian Amos and had tallied four solo tackles at the midway point in the fourth quarter.