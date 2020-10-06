Packers Confirm Serious Injury to Rookie TE Josiah Deguara

Count out another offensive weapon for the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers lost rookie tight end Josiah Deguara to a season-ending knee injury during Monday night’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, citing a source that says the 2020 third-round pick tore his ACL.

“Unfortunately, it looks to be a pretty bad one,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday without confirming the extent of his injury. “I hurt for Josiah. I love what he’s all about, the mentality that he brings, and he’s certainly somebody we were really excited about.”

Deguara was playing only his second game of the season against the Falcons after emerging from Week 1’s opener in Minnesota with shin and ankle injuries. The injuries kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3, but he managed to overcome a questionable status for Week 4’s prime-time matchup and participate in seven offensive snaps before going down in the fourth quarter.

Deguara was injured with less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter and appeared to hurt his left knee while blocking for a punt, needing the help of the medical staff to make it off the field. Both LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers met him on the sideline and offered some words as he headed into the locker room.

“It’s been a little of a roller coaster because … I thought he had a great game against Minnesota in Week 1 and then he goes out with the ankle injury,” LaFleur added. “It’s been tough, but we expect him to bounce back from it and we still think he has a really bright future in this league.”

