Former Packers Linebacker Reaches New Deal With NFC Team

Carolina’s calling for one of the Green Bay Packers’ recent draft picks.

The Carolina Panthers signed inside linebacker and former 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin to fill the final spot on their practice squad, offering him a fresh start in another part of the NFC after he was somewhat surprisingly ousted from the Packers ahead of his second NFL season.

The signing announcement comes just one day after Martin visited the Panthers.

Former Packers linebacker Kamal Martin, who visited Panthers yesterday, is joining their practice squad, per league source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 10, 2021

Martin was in the mix for a starting role with the Packers only a year ago before a knee injury caused him to miss the first five games of the 2020 season. While he also spent one game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he still made a solid impression over his 10 games of action as a rookie, recording 17 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and his first career sack across 190 defensive snaps.

Unfortunately, Martin’s promising start in Green Bay didn’t carry over into his second year. After the Packers added veteran De’Vondre Campbell in the offseason, Martin slipped down the depth chart in training camp, losing preference to backups Oren Burks and Ty Summers in practice. The Packers did experiment with him at outside linebacker for a short while in an attempt to find another place for him, but he was ultimately released ahead of their second cutdown deadline on August 24.

Perhaps in Carolina, Martin will have an opportunity to earn his way back onto an active NFL roster.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

How Secure is Packers’ ILB Picture?

Part of the reason why Martin’s release came as such a surprise was the Packers’ general lack of depth at the inside linebacker position. They have a returning starter in Krys Barnes — who was an undrafted rookie gem for them in 2020 — and added a veteran in Campbell that can pick up the reps that Christian Kirksey left behind, but the rest of the position comes down to unproven or unimpressive pieces.

Burks and Summers both have the advantage of familiarity going for them as the only two inside linebackers with more than a year of experience with the Packers, but their value to the team is based more in special teams than defense. While each of them played more than three-fourths of special teams snaps in 2020, neither of them saw action on even 20% of snaps with the defense.

Beyond the two of them, the Packers also have sixth-round rookie Isaiah McDuffie to consider for a rotational role in 2021. He overcame a slow (and injured) start to camp and made a strong impression in the Packers’ final preseason game in which he recorded a team-high nine tackles and quite possibly locked up a roster spot for himself. It will take more than a flash of talent in the preseason, though, for McDuffie to become a meaningful contributor for the Packers defense.