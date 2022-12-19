Packers Fans React to Breakout Game from Former Undrafted Free Agent

The Green Bay Packers have had a disappointing season, but in a convincing win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, one of the team’s newer plays finally had his breakout game.

After a relatively close first half, the Packers pulled away in the third quarter to pull off the 24-12 win over the Rams. Green Bay’s two running backs in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones did most of the scoring, racking up three touchdowns between the two of them. However, it was cornerback and return specialist Keisean Nixon who was the breakout player of the game.

Nixon returned three kickoffs for 95 yards, including a 53-yard return late in the third quarter to give the Packers great starting field position. He made plays returning punts as well, returning a pair of them for another 36 yards.

Packers fans were thrilled with the breakout performance from the return specialist, taking to Twitter with their reactions.

Nixon is an absolute psycho (keep going) — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) December 20, 2022

“Nixon is an absolute psycho (keep going),” Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda tweeted.

I have adopted Keisean Nixon as my personal lord and savior. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) December 20, 2022

“I have adopted Keisean Nixon as my personal lord and savior,” Pack-A-Day’s Andy Herman joked.

It's time to seriously consider renaming the Vince Lombardi Trophy to be the Keisean Nixon Trophy instead. — Tim Backes (@timbackes) December 20, 2022

“It’s time to seriously consider renaming the Vince Lombardi Trophy to be the Keisean Nixon Trophy instead,” another fan suggested.

You mean we’ve had Keisean Nixon this entire season? — MJ D (@Mjd_2nd) December 20, 2022

“You mean we’ve had Keisean Nixon this entire season?” another fan was shocked to learn.

Nixon’s Path to Becoming Green Bay’s Return Specialist

Nixon wasn’t initially brought in by the Packers to return kickoffs and punts for them, but fans won’t be complaining about the impact that he’s brought as a return specialist.

After receiving virtually zero interest by colleges coming out of high school, Nixon enrolled at Arizona Western. The young defensive back made an impact in his two seasons with the smaller program, even earning All-NJCAA honors as a sophomore with six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Thanks to his strong showing at Arizona Western, Nixon was able to transfer to South Carolina for the final two seasons of his college career. He became a starting corner by his senior year, racking up a pair of interceptions during his time with the Gamecocks.

With a late start to his FBS career and zero national recognition, Nixon went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, but was able to land a training camp spot with the Oakland Raiders as a UDFA. He spent three seasons in Oakland and Las Vegas as a special teams contributor before reuniting with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in Green Bay.

Although Nixon was originally just a gunner and special teams contributor, the former undrafted free agent has stepped up with the opportunity to return kicks and punts.

What Happened to Amari Rodgers?

It’s been an exciting few weeks with Nixon as the return specialist, but Packers fans will want to forget what happened previously with Amari Rodgers fielding punts and kicks.

Rodgers was a third-round pick for the Packers in the 2021 NFL draft out of Clemson. Unfortunately, the second-year receiver could never figure it out, fumbling the ball more often than he was able to make significant plays. Eventually it became too much for the Packers, who released the young receiver on November 15.

It didn’t take long for Rodgers to find his next job, however. The Houston Texans claimed the second-year wideout off of waivers, where he is still currently playing. In fact, the former Clemson standout even scored his first career touchdown for the Texans in Week 14.

While it might not have worked out for Rodgers in Green Bay, he has an opportunity to revive his career in Houston.