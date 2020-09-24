Packers ‘Hopeful’ Defensive Weapon Returns vs. Saints, Alvin Kamara

The Green Bay Packers got an encouraging sign for their defense Thursday afternoon when star nose tackle Kenny Clark returned to practice for the first time since being sidelined with a groin injury in their season opener.

Clark was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s injury report after missing the first session of the week, improving his chances of playing for the Packers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

The centerpiece of the Packers’ defensive line has not played since Week 1’s first half when his foot slid on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium at the end of a play and caused him to injure his groin. He delivered a career-best season in 2019 that saw him tally 62 tackles and six sacks and earned him a record-breaking contract extension.

“It’s one of our best players,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine told reporters Thursday during a Zoom conference call. “It’s just such a lift to have him out there and then just his level of play and how consistent (he is). That’s really what I think of Kenny … is just a guy who fills the grade sheet with pluses and makes big plays.

“He obviously would be very welcome back and can’t wait to get him out there, and we’re hopeful it’s going to be this weekend.”

Several Other Packers Miss Thursday’s Practice

While Clark is moving in the right direction, a few other Packers remain uncertain heading into Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Top wide receiver Davante Adams missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury that took him out in the third quarter of Week 2’s win. He had told reporters a day earlier he was “feeling better” but that a final decision on his status wouldn’t be made until later in the week — presumably when the final injury report is released on Friday afternoon.

The Packers also downgraded rookie right end Josiah Deguara to a non-participant Thursday after he worked out in a limited capacity to start the week. The 2020 third-round pick picked up ankle and shin injuries coming out of the opener and was ruled inactive against the Detroit Lions last Sunday; though, the ankle issue is the ailment listed for Deguara on Week 3’s report.

The Packers’ only punter — JK Scott — also had an excused absence Thursday for personal reasons, which could explain why they gave workouts to two NFL veterans on Wednesday for the sake of their records. Without divulging the details of what kept him away, Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said he expects Scott will be back with the team for Sunday’s game.

