Proposed Trade Nets Packers $18M Receiver From NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers have continued to enjoy perennial success this season, but the same old story has been unfamiliar in some important ways.

Green Bay heads to London this week and if they’re so inclined, they may be able to come back with more than just a win and one of the top seats in the NFC. The Packers face the New York Giants (3-1) on Sunday, October 9. In that game, New York will presumably run out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, a player who has been on the trade block for weeks and would be an easy fit with a Packers’ offense that is struggling to move the ball through the air.

Golladay came in at No. 2 on Bleacher Report’s trade-block big board on Wednesday. Approximately a week and a half ago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote that the Giants would probably be willing to flip the wideout for a Day 3 draft pick.

“The Giants could trade Golladay to an interested party,” Rapoport reported on September 26, “and likely the only way it would work is if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick, sources say. That is a possibility.”

Kenny Golladay Needs Fresh Start That Packers Could Provide

A former Pro Bowler with the Detroit Lions in 2019, Golladay appears to have been the victim of the regime change at the top of the Giants’ organization, following an injury-interrupted season in 2020 before underperforming his contract last season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler laid out the situation after Golladay played just two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

This is the classic case of a new regime … taking over a contract it wouldn’t have done itself. And when that’s the case, teams look for exit strategies. The Giants didn’t do anything with Golladay’s contract in the preseason because the guarantees hamstrung them. His $13 million salary and $4.5 million roster bonus are locked in. Zero wiggle room. As an accomplished wide receiver with red zone scoring potential, [Golladay] could have some trade value if the Giants agree to cover most of his salary. Something to watch, because Golladay can’t be satisfied with his role.

That role has expanded over the last two weeks, as Golladay saw the field for 24 snaps (33%) and 27 snaps (42%) in those games, respectively. But even with more time on the field, the wideout has been targeted on just four occasions in the passing game over the previous two contests and caught zero passes, per Pro Football Reference.

Golladay Offers Potential Spark to Packers’ Lackluster Passing Game

The Packers are 3-1 this season, winning with a balanced offense and the NFL’s 13th ranked defense. However, some uncharacteristic offensive ineptitude amid close victories in the final seconds against both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous two weeks have highlighted Green Bay’s continuing need for an upgrade to its wide receiver room.

Aaron Rodgers spent the last two seasons winning MVP Awards throwing the ball all over the field. Through four games in 2022, however, the Packers have thrown 129 passes and rushed the ball 116 times, running the offense heavily through tailbacks Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has officially arrived to the NFL after two solid weeks and Allen Lazard looked healthy Sunday, amassing more than 100 yards receiving. But Christian Watson’s production has been minimal, Sammy Watkins is on IR for at least another two games and Randall Cobb is a 32-year-old veteran with significant miles on his career.

If the Packers decide not to go the free agent route and sign Odell Beckham Jr., who has publicly flirted back and forth with Rodgers in recent days, Golladay makes as much sense as any receiver the Packers could acquire via the trade market.