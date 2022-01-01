Packers Defense Activates 5 Off Reserve List Ahead of Vikings Matchup

The Green Bay Packers defensive ranks caught a huge boost Friday with the return of five players to active status, including a long-time starter in the secondary.

Green Bay activated cornerback Kevin King from the reserve/COVID-19 list on December 31, two days ahead of the Packers’ matchup with the division rival Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. King has appeared in 40 contests across four seasons with the Packers, starting 37 of those. Injuries and virus designations have hampered his 2021 campaign, as the corner has played in just 8 of Green Bay’s 15 games this year, starting 6 of them.

King joins a now-loaded cornerback position group that includes Eric Stokes, breakout star Rasul Douglas and Pro-Bowler Jaire Alexander, the latter of whom was recently activated from the injured reserve list (IR) but is not necessarily going to be game ready by Sunday.

King adds a well-above average rating at the position to the Packers’ already impressive stable of defensive backs. King’s overall defensive rating is 67.6, with a coverage rating of 65.5, via Pro Football Focus (PFF). That’s good enough to slot him as the 38th best cornerback out of 116 NFL corners who qualify this season. Douglas currently ranks 16th on that list, while Stokes comes in at 50th. With an overall rating of 75.1, Alexander is ranked higher than any other corner in the Packers’ group.

Four Others Join King in Return to Active Roster Friday

Also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, along with King, were backup free safety Henry Black, backup outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and practice squad linebacker LaDarius Hamilton.

It isn’t just the defense that got tougher Friday but the special teams unit, as Black and Jean-Charles rank first and fifth for the Packers in special teams snaps this season, respectively, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire.

It was not all good news for Green Bay Friday, as a virus outbreak continues to impact the team across the roster. Two practice squad players, linebacker Ray Wilborn and kicker J.J. Molson, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Nine other Packers remained out Friday due to positive test results. They are as follows: wide receiver Amari Rodgers, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis, linebackers Ty Summers and Oren Burks, outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, offensive lineman Ben Braden and punter Corey Bojorquez.

Packers Face Backup Vikings QB in Bid to Clinch NFC

The Packers will be shorthanded against Minnesota, but the roster troubles are worse for the Vikings.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was ruled out of Sunday’s game after testing positive for the coronavirus Friday. He is unvaccinated, which means Cousins has no chance of clearing protocols in time to face the Packers.

The Vikings will also be without wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was sent to the injured reserve list (IR) earlier this week with an ankle injury. Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season due to the designation.

The absences of Cousins and Thielen have potentially major implications for the NFC Playoff picture. The Packers lead the conference with a record of 12-3 and can clinch the top seed and sole Wildcard bye with a victory over the Vikings and a corresponding loss by the Dallas Cowboys to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Minnesota (7-8), on the other hand, is on the brink of elimination. A Vikings exit from playoff contention would leave the Packers as the only team from the NFC North to participate in the postseason, as the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have long since been eliminated.